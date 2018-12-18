202.5
Man found dead in New Carrollton station walked wrong way on escalator

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews December 18, 2018 7:15 am 12/18/2018 07:15am
(WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead at the New Carrollton station in Prince George’s County, Maryland on Tuesday morning, after walking the wrong way on an escalator.

Local officials had reviewed surveillance footage showing the man walking upward on the station’s down escalator shortly after midnight Tuesday, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods told WTOP. After reaching the top of the escalator, he fell backward and struck his head.

Photos showed what appeared to be blood splatter at the bottom of the escalator, with shredded clothes caught between a step and a metal platform.

The man was found dead at the scene. He had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday morning, pending next of kin notification.

New Carollton is a joint Metro, MARC and Amtrak station servicing Prince George’s County. There was no impact on Amtrak or Metro service.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson contributed to this report.

