1 dead, 2 injured in Outer Loop crash near Oxon Hill

WASHINGTON — A crash on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Maryland left one person dead and two others injured late Thursday night.

Maryland State Police responded to a collision between a Toyota Sequoia and a Kia Optima on the Outer Loop at Maryland Route 414 near Oxon Hill shortly before midnight.

Investigators determined the Toyota had rear-ended the Kia, causing both vehicles to travel off the road into the center median. The Kia ended up on top of the guardrail, and its driver, described as a 40-year-old man, was later pronounced dead on the scene. He had not been publicly identified as of Friday morning.

The driver and passenger of the second car, described as a man and a woman in their 40s, were both transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as Charles Smith, 46, of Bladensburg, Maryland was later arrested at the hospital for allegedly assaulting a security guard, disorderly conduct and impeding a criminal investigation.

Police said alcohol had not been ruled out as a factor in the crash. Smith was released on Friday morning, pending charges following the conclusion of the crash investigation.

All lanes of the Outer Beltway had been reopened as of 5 a.m. on Friday. For a live look at traffic conditions and delays, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is the area of the crash:

