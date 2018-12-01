202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 2 injured…

1 dead, 2 injured in Outer Loop crash near Oxon Hill

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews December 14, 2018 10:35 am 12/14/2018 10:35am
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — A crash on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Maryland left one person dead and two others injured late Thursday night.

Maryland State Police responded to a collision between a Toyota Sequoia and a Kia Optima on the Outer Loop at Maryland Route 414 near Oxon Hill shortly before midnight.

Investigators determined the Toyota had rear-ended the Kia, causing both vehicles to travel off the road into the center median. The Kia ended up on top of the guardrail, and its driver, described as a 40-year-old man, was later pronounced dead on the scene. He had not been publicly identified as of Friday morning.

The driver and passenger of the second car, described as a man and a woman in their 40s, were both transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as Charles Smith, 46, of Bladensburg, Maryland was later arrested at the hospital for allegedly assaulting a security guard, disorderly conduct and impeding a criminal investigation.

Police said alcohol had not been ruled out as a factor in the crash. Smith was released on Friday morning, pending charges following the conclusion of the crash investigation.

All lanes of the Outer Beltway had been reopened as of 5 a.m. on Friday. For a live look at traffic conditions and delays, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is the area of the crash:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
accident alejandro alvarez beltway crash Latest News Local News Maryland News outer loop oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News St. Barnabas Road temple hills Washington, DC Traffic
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Most influential celebrities deaths of 2018

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500