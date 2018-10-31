202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Crash survivor, leaders welcome…

Crash survivor, leaders welcome Indian Head Highway speed camera

By Melissa Howell October 31, 2018 3:01 pm 10/31/2018 03:01pm
4 Shares

Speed camera ticketing is now in effect along Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County at the intersection of Old Fort Road. The decision comes as traffic fatalities along the busy stretch — known as one of the deadliest corridors in the region — continue to occur. 

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Speed camera ticketing is now in effect along Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County at the intersection of Old Fort Road. The decision comes as traffic fatalities along the busy stretch — known as one of the deadliest corridors in the region — continue to occur.

Since 2007, there have been at least 60 deaths and 134 crashes that resulted in severe injuries.

Rick Wooten survived one such crash. He stood at the intersection of Maryland Route 210 and Old Fort Road staring up at the newly installed speed camera, one he says he wishes was in place on Aug. 20, 2016 — the day he and his wife drove home from a trip to New York.

“The woman that ran into the side of us was knocked into the side of us by a man who was doing at least 100 miles per hour,” said Wooten.

Related Stories

His wife, Karen, was given a 40 percent chance to live.

“Here I am with my head, with over 255 stitches,” said Wooten.

Doctors told him he shouldn’t have survived.

“In this particular community and along this particular road, there are intense reasons of merit that make this day notable,” said the Rev. Robert Screen, a chaplain at the Fort Washington Medical Center.

Screen has been among the community leaders pushing for the newly installed speed camera.

“Hopefully it will invoke choices to be made toward civility and safety rather than recklessness and irresponsibility,” said Screen.

Community leaders also acknowledged it will take more cameras and more police enforcement. Wooten says drivers must do more to help save lives.

“Drive like your children live here,” he said. “You can’t drive selfish on the roads. You’ve got to drive selfless, thinking of others.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
fort washington maryland indian head highway Local News Maryland News old fort road Prince George's County, MD News speed camera Transportation News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
32nd high-heel race runs under DC for 1st time
Car Review: Honda Accord 2.0T Touring makes a strong case for itself
Today in History: Nov. 1
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Scary good Halloween recipes
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
Best places to go apple picking this fall