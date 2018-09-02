Pedestrian struck, killed on Greenbelt, Md. ramp

One person is dead after being struck by a number of vehicles on a ramp in Greenbelt, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A woman died on Sunday morning after being struck by two cars while walking on a vehicle ramp in Greenbelt, Maryland.

She has been identified as Paulinette F. Pearl Bedran, 29, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Just before 5 a.m., Greenbelt police received a call that a pedestrian who had wandered onto the roadway along the left shoulder of the ramp from southbound Kenilworth Avenue to Greenbelt Road was struck by vehicles.

Greenbelt police said an initial investigation revealed two separate cars hit Bedran. Both drivers remained on the scene as emergency services arrived.

That ramp is several lanes across and funnels traffic coming off the Beltway into Greenbelt.

Bedran succumbed to her injuries despite lifesaving efforts. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ramp had reopened by 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following an investigation by police.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

