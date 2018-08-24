202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » U. Md.'s ex-athletic director…

U. Md.’s ex-athletic director paid lawyers after football players got in trouble

By John Domen August 24, 2018 7:56 am 08/24/2018 07:56am
Share
Former University of Maryland director of athletics Kevin Anderson, left, looks on as Randy Edsall speaks at a news conference after being introduced as the new head football coach at the school, Monday, Jan. 3, 2011, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

WASHINGTON — New questions are being raised about the internal workings of the athletic department at the University of Maryland, College Park, following a controversial payment for legal representation of two football players at the school.

The money was spent last year to help defend two players accused of sexual misconduct. A university disciplinary process resulted in both players being punished, with one of them expelled.

The other player left the school. In all, about $15,000 was spent from a discretionary account that was controlled by then athletic director Kevin Anderson. The money spent was not taxpayer dollars, according to The Washington Post.

The story was first reported by the school newspaper, The Diamondback.

In a lengthy statement released by the school last night, it admits that Anderson hired the law firm without the administration’s approval, and that protocols were not followed. It also accuses Anderson, without ever using his name, of disobeying that order. An internal investigation was subsequently launched to find out why, though the results will not be made public.

Related Stories

The school said the sexual misconduct case was fair and impartial, and acknowledged that legal representation is common. It also said no NCAA rules were violated.

Donald Jackson, who heads the law firm that was hired, an Alabama-based firm known as The Sports Group, released a statement on his Facebook page responding to details first presented by The Diamondback, which is the independent student newspaper at Maryland.

He said, “Notably, this article contains numerous factual inaccuracies that were meant to paint Kevin Anderson in an unflattering and (I believe) false light. Mr. Anderson did not retain TSG, did not negotiate terms of our engagement and (to my knowledge) did not authorize payment. As a matter of fact, I (personally) had minimal interaction with Mr. Anderson during the pendency of this matter.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
john domen Kevin Anderson Local News Maryland News NCAA Football Other Sports News Prince George's County, MD News Sports university of maryland
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500