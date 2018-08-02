202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 dead in Prince…

2 dead in Prince George’s Co. murder-suicide

By Valerie Bonk August 13, 2018 2:05 pm 08/13/2018 02:05pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — Two people died in a domestic murder-suicide in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Sunday, Prince George’s County police said.

Police say Derrick Lark, a 59-year-old Mitchellville resident, killed his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday at 2:15 p.m., a family member called 911 to report a domestic dispute inside a home in the 9600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue in Upper Marlboro.

When police arrived, they found Dannette Lawrence, a 55-year-old Upper Marlboro resident, and Lark both dead from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Lark shot and killed Lawrence before taking his own life.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County police homicide unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News murder-suicide Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police upper marlboro valerie bonk
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500