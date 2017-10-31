Md. man dies from injuries after car crashed into Upper Marlboro restaurant

WASHINGTON — A 73-year-old man has died from his injuries Tuesday, police said, a week after a car crashed through a restaurant’s wall in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Isiah Pugh of Oxon Hill was seriously injured on Oct. 24 around 1:10 p.m. when a car crashed through the one-story restaurant in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike. He was just pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

The National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement that Pugh was “a longtime Scouter” and Patuxent District commissioner.

“Isiah was a well-respected leader and a true friend to Scouting, and he will be greatly missed by all,” the statement read.

The driver of the car was heading southbound on Old Crain Highway and tried to make a left turn onto Marlboro Pike, according to police. But the driver lost control of the car and slammed through the side of the Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill, located at 15903 Marlboro Pike. As many as nine people were injured, and several were taken to the hospital.

Around 30 people were in the restaurant at the time, and many were county employees. “This place is very well known to employees of Prince George’s County, in particular public safety,” Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said last week at the time of the crash.

Watch surveillance video footage, obtained by WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington, of the terrifying moments after a woman drove a sedan into Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill last week.

