WASHINGTON — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments after a vehicle plowed through the wall of a Prince George’s County restaurant, injuring nine people Tuesday.

The camera footage obtained by WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington show the chaotic scene after a woman drove a sedan into Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill, located at 15903 Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, during lunch time Tuesday.

There were about 30 patrons in the restaurant at the time — some of whom can be seen scrambling after the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.