WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Bowie, Maryland, Friday around 7:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near Old Central Avenue and Central Avenue.

The man was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

