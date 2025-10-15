Player of the Week: Westfield’s Jason Lartey

This week’s Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is Westfield High School linebacker Jason Lartey.

Jason Lartey began his Westfield High School football career as a wide receiver. Even after switching to the defensive side of the ball, eventually settling at linebacker, it took a little bit of time for the transition to take place.

But now, in his first full season as a starter, the promise that Lartey displayed is coming to fruition. This past Friday, the senior intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and made nine tackles, including a critical sack on a potential go-ahead two-point conversion late in the game, as Westfield escaped with a 17-16 win over Madison.

“We thought the best thing about him was his motor and how hard he plays,” Westfield coach Scott Vossler said. “We thought that pursuing the football, he would be great on defense. He just had to see himself as a defensive player. A lot of guys grow up and think of themselves as one thing for so long that it’s hard for them to see themselves as something else.”

For his efforts, Lartey was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Lartey moved to defensive back as a sophomore and played defensive end and outside linebacker last year, beginning to settle in and make more plays as the season went on. There were high expectations for him to be one of Westfield’s top players this season and he is trying to meet them.

“He has been an outstanding leader for us,” Vossler said. “He’s been one of our stalwarts on defense and came up big in one of our biggest games this week. We wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

South River QB Ben Raines completed 17 of 21 passes for 372 yards and seven touchdowns as the Seahawks beat Crofton, 56-16.

DC

Phelps WR Gabriel Wiggins caught four passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Ron Brown, 40-26.

FREDERICK

Linganore QB David Doy completed 10 of 12 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as the Lancers beat Oakdale, 45-14.

HOWARD

Atholton QB Tyler Bell completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Raiders beat Long Reach, 32-7.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County RB Montez Dyson rushed 41 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Captains beat Loudoun Valley, 31-7.

MONTGOMERY

Bethesda-Chevy Chase RB Gabe Eisler rushed 19 times for 184 yards as the Barons beat Walter Johnson, 28-21.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Gwynn Park QB William Butler completed 12 of 16 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and rushed nine times for 144 yards and two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets beat Central, 37-28.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge RB Marquece Sharpe rushed 20 times for 147 yards as the Vikings beat Forest Park, 17-3.

PRIVATE

St. Mary’s-Annapolis WR/FS Dylin Jackson caught eight passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown as the Saints beat Loyola Blakefield, 50-35.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

St. Charles RB/DB Christopher Quick rushed 15 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and on defense made 13 tackles with two tackles for loss and broke up one pass as the Spartans beat Northern, 24-22.

WCAC

Bishop McNamara LB Jianni Davis made four tackles with two sacks, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass as the Mustangs beat Gonzaga, 21-0.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.