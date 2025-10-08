Player of the Week: Walkersville’s Colton Amoriell

Walkersville High School senior Senior Colton Amoriell is the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

It’s a good thing the Walkersville football team located a new kicker for this season, recruiting a player off the school’s soccer team. Senior Colton Amoriell, who kicked for the Lions the past three seasons, occasionally needs a rest.

In his first season playing running back at Walkersville, Amoriell has found plenty of success. This past Friday, he carried 19 times for a school-record 384 yards and six touchdowns as the Lions beat Thomas Johnson, 72-27. It was the second-highest rushing total ever for a Frederick County player.

“Last year we had De’Marques Ross, who rushed for 2,000 yards and Colton played wide receiver and was our backup running back,” Walkersville coach Tyler Thompson said. “This year, we needed Colton to move inside and he’s been great.

For his efforts, Amoriell was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

In addition to handling the kicking chores the past three seasons, Amoriell also is the Lions’ strong safety and kick returner. He was the team’s second-leading receiver last season, is third on the team in tackles this season and has thrived in the spotlight at running back. In five games, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Amoriell has rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns for Walkersville (3-2).

“We knew that he was going to run the ball very efficiently and that he was going to be an all-star pretty much right away,” Thompson said. “But did I know he was going to be able to do this? That was pretty much unheard of.”

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck RB/LB Aaron Foote rushed 12 times for 64 yards and one touchdown and on defense had six tackles all behind the line of scrimmage — 4.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss — as the Bruins beat Glen Burnie, 30-13.

DC

Digital Pioneers RB King Williams rushed 10 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns as the Pythons beat Phelps, 58-6.

HOWARD

Guilford Park RB Tyler Lee rushed 13 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers beat Atholton, 45-12. Lee has rushed for more than 200 yards and at least three touchdowns in all five games this season for the Panthers (5-0), totaling 1,090 yards and 17 touchdowns.

LOUDOUN

Independence QB Nick Nassib completed 14 of 18 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 121 yards as the Tigers beat Osbourn, 32-15.

MONTGOMERY

Blake RB Junior Rodriguez rushed 12 times for a school-record 315 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals beat Blair, 25-0.

NORTHERN REGION

Lake Braddock TE/LB Zach Hibner caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 12-yard touchdown in the final minute, and on defense made seven solo tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss and broke up two passes as the Bruins beat Westfield, 29-23.

Herndon K Ryan Quick made three field goals, including the game-winning 50-yarder as time expired, as the Hornets beat South Lakes, 23-20. Quick also connected on field goal attempts of 37 and 38 yards and punted three times, with a 51-yard punt and two others that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB/LB Theodore Riley rushed five times for 112 yards and one touchdown, caught a 40-yard pass and on defense made nine tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown as the Pumas beat DuVal, 35-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Gainesville QB David Howe completed 8 of 10 passes for 145 yards and five touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Unity Reed, 55-0.

PRIVATE

Maret QB Trysten Johnson completed 16 of 26 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Frogs beat Allegany, 49-26.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Calvert QB Jordan Johnson completed 19 of 27 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat Northern, 41-12.

WCAC

Good Counsel WR Kobe Ellis, a Towson recruit, caught 10 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat St. Mary’s Ryken, 27-21.

