Player of the Week: Potomac’s Damarion Baxter

Potomac High School quarterback Damarion Baxter was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

To hear Potomac High School football coach Ronnie Crump say it, Damarion Baxter could line up anywhere on the field. The junior quarterback, in his first year on varsity, has been begging to play defense, Crump said, but he is just too valuable on offense to risk injury.

Baxter showed his offensive worth again this past weekend. He rushed 24 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns and completed 10 of 13 passes for 183 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Malik Iracks with eight seconds remaining in regulation, as the Wolverines beat Oxon Hill, 32-26, in overtime.

“He’s just a football player, it doesn’t matter what position or what he needs to do,” Crump said. “But he’s playing a critical position. Quarterbacks aren’t a dime a dozen.”

For his efforts, Baxter was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Potomac (4-0) had won its first three games easily, but found itself in trouble against Oxon Hill, which also entered undefeated.

The Wolverines trailed 26-18 in the closing seconds when Baxter eluded the rush and heaved a pass that Iracks caught near the back of the end zone. After two penalties moved the two-point conversion attempt back 10 yards, Baxter eluded the rush and outran to the defense to the left corner of the end zone to tie the game at 26-26 and force overtime.

Oxon Hill was stopped on its possession of overtime, then Baxter — who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds — finished things off with a three-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

“He runs very well and he’s a leader too,” Crump said. “He’s trying really hard to do the right things and he’s maturing. He wants to get to the next level some kind of way. He might be a running back there.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Crofton RB/LB Drew Sani rushed for three touchdowns, including the game-winning, one-yard score as time expired, rushed for two two-point conversions and on defense made two drive-ending fourth down tackles and blocked an extra-point attempt as the Cardinals beat Meade 34-28.

DC

H.D. Woodson QB Amar’e Leonard completed 13 of 17 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 46 yards as the Warriors beat Ballou 24-14.

FREDERICK

Frederick WR Paul Huff tied a school single-game record with 15 catches for 157 yards, including a pair of key fourth-down conversions, as the Cadets beat previously unbeaten Middletown 17-14.

HOWARD

Guilford Park RB Tyler Lee rushed 21 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers beat Reservoir 42-37. Lee has rushed for at least 200 yards and scored at least three touchdowns in every game so far this season for Guilford Park (4-0).

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley RB/S Ethan LaFollette rushed 16 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made four tackles and returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown as the Vikings beat Potomac Falls 51-6.

MONTGOMERY

Sherwood DL Jefferson Serkfem made seven tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss and forced a fumble as the Warriors beat Blake 21-12.

NORTHERN REGION

Meridian RB/CB Duke Dawson rushed eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown and on defense made three tackles with one tackle for loss as the Mustangs beat Fauquier 60-22.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Woodbridge QB Caleb Tucker completed 29 of 39 passes for a school-record 459 yards and six touchdowns as the Vikings beat Hylton 56-6.

PRIVATE

St. Albans QB Brett Paukstis completed 7 of 9 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat McKinley Tech 42-0.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB/K Brayden Watson completed 19 of 27 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns, made all four of his point-after kicks and made both of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner in overtime as the Panthers beat Northern 34-31 in overtime.

WCAC

St. John’s DE Tariq Boney, a Michigan recruit, made nine tackles with one sack and one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble for a touchdown as the Cadets beat Friendship Collegiate 28-26.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.