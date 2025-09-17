Player of the Week: South River’s Jaden McDuffie

South River standout wide receiver Jaden McDuffie was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

South River High School standout wide receiver Jaden McDuffie faced a solid double team throughout this past Friday night’s game against Hereford.

“It wasn’t like they were bracketing him,” Seahawks head coach Steve Erxleben said. “They lined up one guy right him and another five yards behind him. It was like rec ball.”

“Actually, they probably should have used three.”

Because while defenders were focused on McDuffie, the Northwestern University recruit still managed to impact the game in every phase. McDuffie caught three passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, returned a short kickoff for a 50-yard touchdown, returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and on defense made four tackles and broke up three passes as South River improved to 2-0 with a 49-14 victory.

“He’s the best all-around player I’ve ever had in 23 years of coaching,” Erxleben said. “He affects the game so much — as a defensive back, as a receiver, returning kicks. You always have to worry about where Number 5 is.”

McDuffie enjoyed a breakout junior season in 2024, which in turn garnered plenty of attention from college coaches. Erxleben said that coaches from 47 schools visited the Anne Arundel County school in May to recruit McDuffie and 27 made scholarship offers.

McDuffie was held to two catches for 19 yards in a season-opening 35-8 win over Randallstown and wanted to make more plays moving forward. Consider that job done.

“He felt like the first game wasn’t up to his standard,” Erxleben said. “Last year, he was catching six or seven balls a game. This year, we have three really good receivers and there’s one football. Spreading the ball around is a challenge. But what I told my offensive coordinator is, ‘When it gets crunch time, we’re thinking players, not plays and we’re thinking No. 5 first.’”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

D.C.

Ballou DL Ryheem Benton made eight tackles with five sacks and three tackles for loss and broke up three passes as the Knights beat Phelps, 38-14.

FREDERICK

Walkersville RB Colton Amoriell rushed 22 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions beat South Carroll, 35-14.

HOWARD

Howard RB/OLB Darius Moore rushed 19 times for 227 yards and one touchdown, scored a 2-point conversion, made three tackles for loss and returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown as the Lions beat Reservoir, 40-14.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County RB Montez Dyson rushed 32 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns as the Captains beat Millbrook, 28-21.

MONTGOMERY

Richard Montgomery QB Dylan Webster completed 12 of 18 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns as the Rockets beat Kennedy, 46-6.

NORTHERN REGION

Thomas Jefferson DB Liam Brougham made four tackles, broke up three passes and returned an interception 84 yards as time expired to lift the Colonials to a 20-14 win over Stonewall Jackson. The interception came after Jefferson blocked a potential game-winning field goal and a Stonewall Jackson player picked up the ball and tried to pass it.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Suitland LB Sai’Quan Olfus made 10 tackles with three tackles for loss and returned two fumbles for touchdowns as the Rams beat Northwestern, 49-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Battlefield WR/DB Keaton Ramey caught two passes for 30 yards, made six tackles on defense and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining as the Bobcats pulled out a stunning 20-16 win over South Lakes, their 46th consecutive regular season victory.

PRIVATE

Severn QB Ty Bussard completed 20 of 28 passes for 286 yards and six touchdowns as the Admirals beat St. John’s Catholic Prep, 56-20.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Westlake LB Amari Compton-Jones made 13 tackles with 2 ½ sacks and intercepted a pass as the Wolverines beat Leonardtown, 31-9.

WCAC

Carroll RB TK Davis rushed eight times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat Bell, 41-18.

