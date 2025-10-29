Player of the Week: Gonzaga’s Walker Littleton

Gonzaga's senior safety Walker Littleton named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

When talking about senior safety Walker Littleton, Gonzaga College High School’s head football coach Randy Trivers keeps coming back to the word “versatile.”

Littleton can cover a lot of ground in pass coverage, but he also excels at playing near the line of scrimmage as an extra linebacker.

It is that versatility that helped Littleton earn an opportunity to play football at the Naval Academy and, this past weekend, it helped Gonzaga earn a needed victory. Littleton made 10 tackles and had two sacks, as the Eagles beat Our Lady of Good Counsel in a game dominated by the defenses, 13-7.

“He can play high or come down in the box. He can be very good in coverage, or can come down and play really physical like a linebacker,” Trivers said. “He’s a really adept blitzer, too. Just a really good all-around ballplayer. He can do a lot of things that give you some options when you have a player like that. He’s a smart kid, so he can do some different things for sure.”

For his efforts, Littleton was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Littleton’s versatility extends beyond his contributions on defense. He’s also a key special teams performer on the punt coverage and return and kickoff coverage teams, where he is able to line up at multiple positions. He blocked a punt earlier this season.

“He’s a great leader and leads by example,” Trivers said. “His teammates love playing with him. One of those guys you enjoy coaching because he’s humble and hard working and coachable. He was a big part of the win we had last week.”

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill WR Makel Wilder caught nine passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Patriots beat Annapolis, 48-6.

DC

McKinley Tech OLB Isaiah Riddick made nine tackles with five tackles for loss and three sacks and forced two fumbles as the Trainers beat Phelps, 49-28.

FREDERICK

Linganore QB David Doy completed 7 of 9 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns and rushed twice for 80 yards and another score as the Lancers beat Thomas Johnson, 62-6.

HOWARD

Guilford Park WR/DB Anthony Griffin caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and on defense forced a fumble as the Panthers beat Howard, 38-7.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley RB/S Ethan LaFollette rushed 13 times for 167 yards and five touchdowns, caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass on defense as the Vikings beat Rock Ridge, 67-6.

MONTGOMERY

Paint Branch RB Alijah Bah rushed 25 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers beat Blake, 20-7.

NORTHERN REGION

Centreville QB Will Shields completed 10 of 18 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Westfield, 35-28.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

C.H. Flowers RB Kodi Gardner rushed 18 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns to lead the undefeated Jaguars to a 35-7 win over Potomac (Md.).

PRINCE WILLIAM

Battlefield WR/DB Keaton Ramey rushed for a 46-yard touchdown, returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown, caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass on defense as the Bobcats beat Osbourn Park, 64-0.

PRIVATE

Landon RB/LB Matthew Rosner rushed 15 times for 189 yards, caught five passes for 33 yards and one touchdown and on defense made three tackles and recovered a fumble as the Bears beat Episcopal, 28-21.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Leonardtown RB/S Ryan Shawky rushed 18 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made six tackles and broke up three passes as the Raiders beat Chopticon, 30-14.

