Player of the Week: Woodgrove High’s Colton Dabkowski

Freshman quarterback Colton Dabkowski burst onto the high school football scene in just his second varsity game, demonstrating his dual-threat ability in Woodgrove's 70-49 win over John Champe.

It isn’t much of a surprise that Woodgrove High School freshman quarterback Colton Dabkowski has burst onto the high school football scene.

Wolverines head coach Derek Barlow first noticed Dabkowski a few years ago as a middle schooler and concluded that his own son would have to become a wide receiver.

Opposing coaches noticed last year when Dabkowski, then in the eighth grade, quarterbacked Woodgrove’s freshman football team.

“No offense,” one coach told Barlow, “but why aren’t you starting this kid on the varsity?”

If anyone else needed to know about Dabkowski, he made one more introduction this past Friday.

Playing in just his second varsity game, Dabkowski completed 18 of 20 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines beat John Champe, 70-49.

For his efforts, Dabkowski was named the Military Bowl Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“I don’t know what it is – he’s ranked in baseball with his travel and team and he’s going to get baseball scholarship offers. He’s ranked in wrestling,” Barlow said. “He’s just that kid that everyone is jealous of because they work their ass off to be successful, and he could just go and be a scratch golfer or pro tennis player if he tried. He has that ability, almost like a cheat code. He’s pretty special.”

Dabkowski’s father, Jerry, played defensive line on the West Virginia University football team and his mother, Missy, played basketball at Slippery Rock University. But Colton has more than just good genes.

Barlow spoke glowingly about his work ethic and his willingness to be a leader even though he has been in high school for only a few weeks.

“He works like no kid I’ve ever seen,” Barlow said.

College coaches also have taken notice of Dabrowski. He will visit Penn State for Saturday’s game against Villanova. The Nittany Lions quarterbacks coach is former Loudoun County star Trace McSorley, who culminated his four years as a starter by being named the Touchdown Club’s 2014 Virginia High School Player of the Year.

Starting four freshmen and 10 sophomores, Barlow expected the Wolverines (1-1) might take some lumps this season. But after just two weeks, and with Dabkowski leading the way, he is rethinking that outlook.

“From what I’ve seen, this is where I expected to be next year,” Barlow said. “I know a lot of guys are combine warriors and then they get on the field and it’s a different story, but that’s definitely not him.”

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel High QB Kaiden Schurr completed 22 of 31 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat River Hill, 49-28.

DC

H.D. Woodson RB Navell Harris rushed 13 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 46 yards and returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score as the Warriors beat Utopian Academy for the Arts, 38-26.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Bradly Matthews rushed 32 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the Lancers beat Mervo, 36-27.

HOWARD

Atholton QB Tyler Bell threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the Raiders beat Carter Vo-Tech, 42-20.

MONTGOMERY

Damascus RB MJ Sullivan rushed 13 times for 297 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 85 yards and another score as the Swarmin’ Hornets beat Richard Montgomery, 43-26.

NORTHERN REGION

Westfield WR/DB Malachi Lee caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns and, on defense, made seven tackles and forced a fumble that he returned 68 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Fairfax, 31-15.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Eleanor Roosevelt DL Johnathan Smallwood had six sacks as the Raiders beat Digital Pioneers, 7-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Osbourn Park WR/LB Aidan Sloan made five tackles with one tackle for loss, forced two fumbles (returning one for a touchdown) and blocked a punt as the Yellow Jackets beat Hylton, 27-14.

PRIVATE

Severn WR Jack Fowler caught six passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the Admirals beat Annapolis, 28-14.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

St. Charles QB Jayden Wills completed 12 of 14 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Spartans beat Lackey, 35-12.

WCAC

DeMatha WR Levar Keys, a Penn State recruit, had five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns (and had two other touchdowns called back) as the Stags beat Imhotep Charter (in Pennsylvania), 30-14.

