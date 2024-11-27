Player of the Week: Bell’s Antonio Washington

Antonio Washington delivered a performance for the ages in Bell's DCIAA Gravy Bowl victory, scoring five total touchdowns on offense and gathering three takeaways on defense to lead the Griffins past Anacostia, 49-8.

Antonio Washington first made his mark on the football field as a freshman. He began that season as Bell’s starting fullback before quickly moving to become the team’s tailback.

Now in his third year as a starter, Washington leaves such an impact on the field that coach Daniel Tyson tries his best to keep the ball in his star player’s hands every play.

This past Saturday, Washington delivered a performance for the ages. On offense, he rushed 31 times for a career-high 297 yards and four touchdowns and even threw a 36-yard touchdown pass. On defense, he made seven tackles, intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles, recovering one himself, as the Griffins beat Anacostia, 49-8, to win the DCIAA Gravy Bowl.

“He has always been dynamic,” Tyson said. “But what sets him apart is he started a really good offseason workout regimen this year and it took him to another level. In the past, I’d ask him if he wanted to come out for a play and he would take it. This year, he never wants to come out of the game.”

For his efforts, Washington was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

For the season, Washington has rushed for 1,886 yards and 21 touchdowns. In addition to lining up at running back, he occasionally plays quarterback and relies on his experience as a youth football player at that position. Of his 11 completions this season, seven have resulted in touchdowns.

“His ability to run or throw puts teams in difficult situations,” Tyson said. “On the field, there is a calmness about him. The game never gets too big for him, he’s even-keeled. And he is a very intelligent player — defensively, he knows what gaps to fill, when to accelerate and how to read the quarterback’s eyes. He’s just a big-time player.”

The Griffins (10-2) play St. Albans on Saturday in the DCSAA Class A championship game.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel RB T.J. Mordecai rushed 29 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Northern, 21-14, in a Maryland 4A/3A quarterfinal.

FREDERICK

Linganore QB Shawn Pelovitz threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as the Lancers beat Bel Air, 34-14, in a Maryland 3A quarterfinal.

HOWARD

Oakland Mills QB Isaac Ramsey, a Georgetown recruit, rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Scorpions beat Atholton, 31-0, in a Maryland 3A quarterfinal.

LOUDOUN

Briar Woods QB-DB Brady Carmical, a Navy recruit, completed 11 of 19 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns, rushed six times for 47 yards and another score and on defense made five tackles as the Falcons beat Massaponax, 39-27, in a Virginia 5A second-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Quince Orchard RB Iverson Howard rushed 13 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars beat Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 38-3, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal.

NORTHERN REGION

West Springfield RB Mark-Anthony Whyte rushed 25 times for 245 yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans beat South County, 41-12, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Douglass RB Glen Vinson III rushed 14 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and on defense made 10 tackles as the Eagles beat Liberty, 36-13, in a Maryland 2A semifinal.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot WR-FS Diasian Noakes caught 10 passes for 102 yards, rushed three times for 45 yards, intercepted a pass on defense and had a 66-yard punt to the 1-yard line as the Pioneers beat previously undefeated Battlefield, 10-7, in a Virginia 6A second-round game.

PRIVATE

St. Albans QB Brett Paukstis completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-tying score with 16 seconds left in regulation and another in overtime, as the Bulldogs beat Maret, 35-34, in a DCSAA Class AA semifinal.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Westlake RB Devin Cox rushed 10 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Wolverines beat Damascus, 34-0, in a Maryland 3A quarterfinal.

WCAC

DeMatha K Alex Amaya made three field goals, including a 49-yarder, punted twice for a 40-yard average and put all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks as the Stags beat Good Counsel, 16-7, to win the WCAC championship.

