Player of the Week: Washington-Liberty’s Jon Malatesta

Washington-Liberty High School senior Jon Malatesta has put together quite a highlight tape full of acrobatic catches this season. So with the Generals’ defensive lineup thinned by injuries this past week, the coaching staff turned to Malatesta to play cornerback.

It took a few series for Malatesta to begin figuring out how to play the position. Coach Josh Shapiro noticed Malatesta struggling with basic concepts and tried to give the three-sport standout some pointers, only to be met with a quizzical look.

“I don’t think he’s ever had an individual drill as a defensive back,” Shapiro said. “But we just said, ‘Lock this kid up.’ It took him a half (of a game) to figure out the nuances of covering somebody. He just learned and adapted.”

Malatesta later nabbed his first career interception, to go along with a standout offensive performance of 10 catches for 138 yards and four touchdowns as undefeated Washington-Liberty beat Langley, 28-14, to clinch the Liberty Conference title.

It was just the latest strong outing by Malatesta, who has made a habit of this for his Arlington school. He also plays forward on the basketball team and attack on the lacrosse team, where last spring, he was a second-team all-region selection.

Malatesta came out for the football team as a sophomore and played on the junior varsity, before starting at wide receiver last season as the Generals featured current Bucknell wide receiver Jackson Nowinski.

“He was an undercard last year (to Jackson), but I think Jon is just as good, if not better,” Shapiro said. He’s a phenomenal athlete — great body control and terrific hand-eye coordination. He’s made some incredible catches this year.”

Malatesta told Shapiro that football is just a “side hustle” and that lacrosse is his focus. Shapiro has watched Malatesta shine on the lacrosse field, but he isn’t convinced that his player’s best sport isn’t football. In nine games this season, Malatesta has 54 catches for 699 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“He’s the whole package — smart, good size, long,” Shapiro said. “And you never hear a bad word from him. He’s quiet but funny with an adult sense of humor. I asked him when he was coming to pick up his equipment before the game. He barely stopped and said, ‘Two and a pick, Coach.’”

That turned out to be close enough.

