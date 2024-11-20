Player of the Week: Archbishop Spalding’s Malik Washington

Spalding Coach Kyle Schmitt said Washington “is obviously extremely talented and just has a competitive stamina that I think resonates throughout our football team.”

In addition to a strong throwing arm, incredible athletic ability and the mental capacity to digest exactly what coaches are trying to accomplish, Archbishop Spalding High School quarterback Malik Washington also has a competitive fire that burns stronger than his peers.

But even then, Spalding Coach Kyle Schmitt said, Washington still understands the human element of the game. For instance, when asked why he threw a ball to a particular teammate during a practice of game, Washington might reply, “That guy just needed to get the ball.”

“He’s so self-aware and connected to the team,” Schmitt said. “He’s not a robot. He’s pretty special.”

He’s also a winner. Washington completed an amazing three-year run this past Saturday, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score as the Cavaliers beat McDonogh, 31-7, to win their third consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

For his efforts, Washington was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club’s High School Football Player of the Week.

One of the top recruits in the class of 2025 in the National Capital Region, Washington has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Maryland. He plans to enroll at College Park for the second semester in order to participate in spring practice.

Washington finished this season with 153 completions in 237 attempts for 2,095 yards, and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also rushed for 330 yards and nine touchdowns and even caught a touchdown pass.

“He is obviously extremely talented and just has a competitive stamina that I think resonates throughout our football team,” Schmitt said. “He’s also a really grateful kid. He enjoys practice, enjoys situational football and really harnessed all of it. He was really responsible for so much of our offense.

“He’s the best (high school quarterback) I’ve seen, for sure. I’ve seen some pretty good ones, too. His understanding of the game and what we’re trying to get done is pretty elite,” he added.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck DB Tyrin Chinn-Thompson returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Bruins beat Glen Burnie, 54-28, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

DC

Coolidge WR Nazir McKenzie caught five passes for 152 yards and one touchdown as the Colts beat Eastern, 14-7, in a DCIAA Stars Division semifinal.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Bradly Matthews rushed 18 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 62-yard touchdown pass as the Lancers beat Westminster, 49-14, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

HOWARD

Atholton RB Lawson Mungo rushed 28 times for 127 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders beat Marriotts Ridge, 20-0, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County RB Montez Dyson rushed 31 times for 243 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with one minute left, as the Captains beat Heritage, 31-27, in a Virginia 4A first-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Paint Branch RB Alijah Bah, returning after missing three games with an ankle injury, rushed 14 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown as the Panthers beat Walter Johnson, 56-21, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Madison RB Dominic Knicely rushed seven times for 97 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the undefeated Warhawks beat Chantilly, 44-0, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB DeCarlos Young, a Temple recruit, rushed 10 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Pumas beat Bowie, 50-0, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot WR Diasian Noakes caught six passes for 122 yards and one touchdown and returned a kickoff 78 yards for the winning score midway through the fourth quarter as the Pioneers beat Gainesville, 19-14, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Westlake RB Devin Cox rushed 18 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 46 yards as the Wolverines beat Potomac, 28-0.

WCAC

Good Counsel QB Jackson Rice completed 20 of 24 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat Gonzaga, 26-14, in a WCAC semifinal.

