Former Fairfax Co. elementary school teacher charged with assaulting student, another teacher

A former Fairfax County, Virginia, elementary school teacher has been charged with assaulting a student and another teacher, according to county police.

Just over a month ago, Child Protective Services got a referral that a student had been assaulted at Parklawn Elementary School, located in the Lincolnia section of the county, according to the Fairfax County Police Department in a news release.

Police say detectives determined that 63-year-old Mary Simons, of Arlington, assaulted a student and another teacher, in two separate incidents.

According to police, Fairfax County Public Schools put Simons on administrative leave when the investigation began.

During the investigation, Simons retired from teaching — she began her employment with FCPS in 2009.

On Monday, Simons turned herself in to police, and was served with two misdemeanor warrants for simple assault. Court records show she will be arraigned on May 14.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this, or other possible cases, according to the news release from police.

In a statement to WTOP, Fairfax County Public Schools said it is working “in partnership” with Fairfax County police on this case.

