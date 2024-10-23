Player of the Week: South River’s Jaden McDuffie

South River High's standout junior Jaden McDuffie had a monster game on offense and a clutch special teams score to earn the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. POTW: South River's Jaden McDuffie

Locked in a high-scoring, tied game late in regulation, South River High School football coach Steve Erxleben felt pretty confident that his team could put together a game-winning drive against Crofton.

The Seahawks’ defense got a stop and the team had two timeouts remaining. Quarterback Finn Mulvihill was enjoying a spectacular night, passing for 420 yards and six touchdowns, including four touchdown passes to standout junior Jaden McDuffie.

McDuffie, though, had something else in mind. He fielded a punt at his own 35-yard line and started to his left, before abruptly reversing field and eluding multiple Cardinal defenders to break away for a game-winning, 65-yard touchdown.

“I was surprised they kicked it deep,” Erxleben said. “I thought they would kick it out of bounds. It wasn’t like we blocked it up that well. Just a heck of a return.”

For his efforts, McDuffie was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

McDuffie was named second-team All-Anne Arundel County as a defensive back last season, but this season, he has made a bigger impact on offense. South River has transitioned into an offensive scheme that relies on throwing the ball. On Friday, McDuffie caught six passes for 205 yards.

“He may be the top receiver in Anne Arundel County right now,” Erxleben said. “He’s a huge playmaker for us. We’ve won five games, all in different ways, and it seems like every single situation, he’s the one who makes the play.”

For the season, McDuffie has caught 44 passes for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Coming into the season, basketball was his first love but I think he’s finding out real quickly that he’s a recruitable kid in football,” Erxleben said. “We’re getting calls from a lot of different colleges wanting to see tape.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

DC

Digital Pioneers RB King Williams rushed 20 times for 312 yards and two touchdowns as the Pythons beat Jefferson, 46-0.

FREDERICK

Linganore QB Shawn Pelovitz completed 20 of 31 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown as the Lancers beat Middletown, 40-34 in double overtime.

HOWARD

Atholton WR Ja’Varr Stewart had a 38-yard touchdown run and returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown as the Raiders beat Mount Hebron, 31-3.

LOUDOUN

Independence RB-LB Jackson Thorne, a Richmond recruit, rushed four times for 122 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made 15 tackles with five tackles for loss and one sack as the Tigers beat Riverside, 39-10.

MONTGOMERY

Paint Branch RB Alijah Bah rushed 21 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Blake, 35-7.

NORTHERN REGION

Marshall RB-LB Ethan Lebkisher rushed 22 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns and on defense made 11 tackles as the Statesmen beat Wakefield, 40-14.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Largo RB Tymond Foxx rushed 34 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions beat Friendly, 30-26.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot QB Tyler Knutson completed 17 of 21 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Osbourn, 48-7. Knutson has thrown 21 touchdown passes without an interception this season.

PRIVATE

Georgetown Prep RB Japhya Rouson rushed for two touchdowns as the Little Hoyas rallied to beat St. Albans, 25-20. It was yet another big game for Rouson, a freshman, who was coming off a 258-yard performance in a win over Landon.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB-DB Evan Blouir, a Navy recruit, completed 18 of 20 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns and rushed 20 times for 120 yards and one touchdown and on defense made two tackles and intercepted a pass as the Panthers beat Northern, 55-24.

WCAC

DeMatha QB Denzel Gardner, a Marshall recruit, completed 9 of 14 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Stags beat Good Counsel, 35-7.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.