Player of the Week: Largo’s Tymond Foxx

Tymond Foxx returned to form, showcasing his newfound speed while continuing to bowl over opponents in Largo's 27-24 win over Crossland and earn the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Tymond Foxx had plenty of success on the football field during his first two years at Largo High. As a sophomore last year, he rushed for more than 1,300 yards, scored 17 touchdowns and was voted by coaches as the Offensive MVP of the Prince George’s 2A/1A league.

However, head coach Derron Thomas said there was another level for Foxx to reach.

“He’s kind of an old school, bruising, 1990s running back,” Thomas said. “He’s a bigger kid. He’s 5-foot-8, but his freshman and sophomore years, he played at about 225 pounds. He worked really hard this offseason and ran track and focused on his weight, and got down to 205 pounds. We’re still in that process of changing his body, but just dropping so much weight has helped his speed and skill set tremendously.”

Foxx started this season slower than he wanted, spraining an ankle during the preseason and missing the season opener. But he has been returning to form, showcasing his newfound speed while continuing to bowl over opponents. This past Friday, he rushed 30 times for a career-high 301 yards and three touchdowns as Largo beat Crossland, 27-24.

For his efforts, Foxx was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“You can see the difference in his highlights,” Thomas said. “He started eating differently, cutting some of the carbs and sugars out of his diet, eating more protein, eating more fruits and vegetables. He also went out and got himself a personal trainer; that helped him a lot. During the offseason, he often was doing two-a-days, working out with his trainer in the morning and then in the afternoons, he worked out with his teammates. You can see the results.”

In five games this season, Foxx has rushed 99 times for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns and is attracting interest from college recruiters.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Southern WB-DB Caleb Contee caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and on defense made three tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up four other passes as the Bulldogs beat North East, 28-14.

DC

Ron Brown QB Davieon Browne completed 11 of 16 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for three touchdowns as the Monarchs beat Phelps, 46-8.

FREDERICK

Brunswick QB Ethan Houck, a Liberty University recruit, completed 16 of 25 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winning five-yard score with 36 seconds left as the Railroaders beat Walkersville for the first time in 14 years, 27-26.

HOWARD

Atholton RB Lawson Mungo rushed 17 times for 109 yards and one touchdown, and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass as the Raiders beat previously-undefeated Oakland Mills, 27-20.

LOUDOUN

John Champe WR Dawon Harvey Jr. caught seven passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns as the undefeated Knights beat Loudoun County, 28-21.

MONTGOMERY

Churchill QB Vasi Hallas completed 21 of 27 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Whitman, 37-0.

NORTHERN REGION

Annandale RB Carlos Alvarez rushed 14 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass as the Atoms picked up their first win of the season, 36-27 over Justice.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot RB Jackson McCarter rushed 18 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns as the Pioneers beat previously-undefeated Gainesville, 35-20.

PRIVATE

Maret RB-LB Dom Santoiemma rushed 16 times for 176 yards and one touchdown, caught five passes for 101 yards and one touchdown; and on defense made 12 tackles, forced a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Frogs beat St. James, 58-42.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

McDonough RB/LB Kosi Ukiwe rushed 11 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns; and on defense made 16 tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack and forced a fumble as the Rams beat Thomas Stone, 42-21.

WCAC

Good Counsel QB Jackson Rice completed 9 of 16 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat St. John’s, 28-13.

