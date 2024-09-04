Player of the Week: Dunbar’s Brosnan Dukes

Brosnan Dukes often could be found in the end zone, leading Dunbar High to a 43-20 win over Carroll to earn this week's Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Brosnan Dukes doesn’t say much. The senior quarterback has come a long way from when he debuted on the Dunbar High School varsity football team — when he was just a 5-foot-9, nearly 135-pound sophomore.

As one of the Crimson Tide’s most dedicated players in the weight room, Dukes has earned the respect of his teammates. And while he usually lets his plays do the talking, Coach Maurice Vaughn said there is no question that Dukes’ teammates look up to him.

In the season opener this past weekend, Dukes could often be found in the end zone. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards and four more scores, leading Dunbar to a 43-20 win over Carroll in a meeting of teams with DCSAA Class AA state championship ambitions.

For his efforts, Dukes was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Going into this year, we knew we needed him to lead more,” Vaughn said. “His first two years on the varsity (team), getting him to say anything was hard. He’s a kid who leads by example — one of our toughest kids and hardest workers. The kids rally around him.”

Dukes played on the junior varsity team as a freshman and moved into a backup role on the varsity team as a sophomore. A growth spurt prior to his junior year provided a few more inches and now, the 6-foot, 193-pound senior is poised for a strong season.

“He throws the ball pretty well, but his best attribute is making the right decision in our offense,” Vaughn said, explaining that Dukes often has several options on each play. “When he’s making those right decisions, we’re a hard team to beat offensively.”

“I’m one of those guys that I don’t get too high or too low with each game, but for us, a public school working to get the program back to the level that Coach [Craig] Jefferies had it back in the day, it’s a big win for us. Brosnan had an outstanding game — I need one of those from him every week for nine more weeks,” he added.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

LOUDOUN

Lightridge QB Brady White completed 17 consecutive passes and finished 18 of 19 for 264 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start as the Lightning beat Freedom-South Riding, 39-0.

NORTHERN REGION

John R. Lewis WR-DB Joel Smith rushed five times for 69 yards and one touchdown, caught three passes for 68 yards and one touchdown and intercepted two passes, returning one 42 yards for a touchdown, as the Lancers beat Park View, 20-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot High RB Jackson McCarter, a Villanova recruit, rushed 21 times for 218 yards and five touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Westfield, 41-24.

PRIVATE

St. Albans QB Brett Paukstis completed 26 of 38 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat St. Paul’s, 36-21.

WCAC

Gonzaga DE Tyson Harley made seven tackles with four tackles for loss and three sacks as the Eagles beat Springfield (Ohio), 14-6.

