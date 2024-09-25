Player of the Week: Annapolis’ Tyler Womack

Annapolis High star Tyler Womack picked up right where last season ended, posting his third consecutive 100-yard game to lead the Panthers past Severna Park, 49-33 and earn the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. POTW: Annapolis' Tyler Womack

There were a few moments when it wasn’t clear whether Annapolis High School’s running back Tyler Womack would regain the form that seemed to have him on the path to success on the football field.

As a freshman, Womack had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an early-season junior varsity game. He worked hard to recover and returned to the team the following year for limited action.

“He was cleared, but he didn’t have a lot of confidence because of the injury,” Annapolis Coach DeWayne Hunt said. “Like with a lot of leg injuries, he was not sure if he could cut as fast or if he could run as fast as he once could.”

While there may have been some self doubt, Womack was determined. He worked even harder throughout the offseason, getting stronger and faster. The results showed on the field in 2023, as Womack led Maryland in rushing yardage most of the season, stacking up one strong performance after another.

Now a senior, Womack has picked up right where last season ended. He has posted three consecutive 100-yard games, capped by this past Friday, when he rushed 28 times for 315 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and scored three two-point conversions as the Panthers beat Severna Park, 49-33.

For his efforts, Womack was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Tyler has great vision and he understands where he wants to go,” Hunt said. “He has prepared his body really well too — to be a really good running back not just in high school, but I think he will be a good running back at the next level too.”

Womack, who holds a handful of scholarship offers, has rushed for 688 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in the season’s first three games. Opponents know Womack is getting the ball, but he’s still piling up the yardage and getting to the end zone.

“Absolutely they know, they’re stacking the box,” Hunt said, noting that Womack rushed for 345 yards last year against Severna Park. “There’s a lot of credit to the offensive line as well. The line has grown with him, those guys have been playing together for a while now and grinding. And Tyler is a special talent.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

DC

Friendship Collegiate LB Maurice Calloway made nine tackles with four tackles for loss and four sacks as the Knights beat Dunbar, 20-14.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Alex Rodriguez completed 10 of 17 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning six-yard score late in regulation as the Bears beat Frederick, 41-40.

HOWARD

Oakland Mills QB Isaac Ramsey rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Scorpions beat Long Reach, 45-0.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun County RB Montez Dyson rushed eight times for 141 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 43-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown as the Captains beat Dominion, 58-20.

MONTGOMERY

Walter Johnson QB Jake Forburger completed 9 of 10 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Whitman, 41-0.

NORTHERN REGION

Lake Braddock QB Tyrone Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns as the Bruins beat West Potomac, 49-28.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Oxon Hill RB Cameron Azodeh rushed 24 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 36 yards as the Clippers beat Suitland, 36-28.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Gainesville QB Colton Kilmer completed 15 of 23 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns and rushed seven times for 54 yards as the Cardinals beat Robinson, 41-13.

PRIVATE

Spalding QB Malik Washington, a Maryland recruit, completed 10 of 19 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown, rushed six times for 30 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as the Cavaliers beat Calvert Hall, 35-0.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB Evan Blouir, a Navy recruit, completed 8 of 15 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown, rushed 16 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns and was 4 of 4 on point-after kicks as the Panthers beat Lackey, 35-14.

WCAC

Good Counsel WR Damarion Fowlkes, a Pittsburgh recruit, caught 10 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown as the Falcons lost to St. Joseph’s Prep, 21-19.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.