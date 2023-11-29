Player of the Week: Good Counsel’s Aaron Chiles

The linebacker made 12 tackles with four tackles for loss and three sacks en route to a 7-0 Good Counsel victory over DeMatha in the WCAC championship game.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

With the rain and wind swirling throughout the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game, completing passes was going to be a challenge. With that in mind, Good Counsel deployed standout linebacker Aaron Chiles to follow DeMatha Catholic’s quarterback, wanting to snuff out as many offensive options as possible.

To say the plan worked well might be an understatement. Chiles, who has accepted a scholarship to play football at the University of Florida, made 12 tackles with four tackles for loss and three sacks en route to a 7-0 Good Counsel victory over DeMatha.

For his efforts, Chiles was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He really led the defense all season and is the quarterback of the defense,” Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “Given the conditions, both teams were struggling to throw the ball and the next threat was their quarterback running the ball. So we devised a scheme where Aaron spied the quarterback and if he took off, it was Aaron’s job to get him. He played sideline to sideline, lights out. It was a great finish to his career.”

Chiles finished the season with 122 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks. Good Counsel had a short-yardage package installed for Chiles to get in the game on offense Tuesday, but running back Dilin Jones scored the game’s only touchdown before that formation could get on the field.

“Aaron runs like a running back,” Stefanelli said. “He’s just a phenomenal athlete. He could have easily been our starting tight end or fullback on offense, but we try not to play guys both ways.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck QB CJ Watkins threw one touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores as the Bruins beat Churchill, 31-7, in a Maryland 4A semifinal game.

DC

Dunbar RB Dre’aun Wood rushed 14 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns as the Crimson Tide beat Ballou, 28-7, in the DCIAA Turkey Bowl.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Evan Austin completed 12 of 17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns as the Bears beat City, 57-20.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge LB Jonathan Newton made 13 tackles and had two sacks as the Bulldogs beat Briar Woods, 29-6, in the Virginia 5A Region D final.

NORTHERN REGION

Madison RB Dominic Knicely rushed 18 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns as the Warhawks beat Westfield, 31-7, in the Virginia 6A Region D final.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB DeCarlos Young rushed nine times for 212 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown as the Pumas beat Eleanor Roosevelt, 62-21, in a Maryland 4A semifinal.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Brentsville QB Trent Hayes, making his first start of the season at quarterback, threw his third touchdown pass of the game with seven seconds left as the Tigers beat Armstrong, 30-28, in the Virginia 3A Region B final.

PRIVATE

Maret RB-LB Dom Santoiemma rushed for two touchdowns as the Frogs beat Coolidge, 30-27, in the DCSAA Class A championship game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Calvert kicker Keith Baker made a 32-yard field goal with 1 minute 25 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers to a 17-14 win over Forest Park in a Maryland 2A/1A semifinal.