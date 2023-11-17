Player of the Week: Westfield’s Kennedy Duda

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Kennedy Duda of Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Kennedy Duda of Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia.

A junior running back for the Bulldogs, Duda has found the end zone 19 times in 10 regular season games this season. He’s rushed for 798 yards on 130 carries and tallied 109 yards as a pass catcher in the regular season. As a running back, Duda was named First Team All-Concorde District.

He was Honorable Mention All-Concorde District as a kick returner, racking up 267 yards on kickoff returns throughout the season. His prowess as a return man shone through during Westfield’s first-round Regional playoff matchup against Washington-Liberty High School, as Duda took a kickoff 95 yards to the house. Duda rushed for 109 yards and two more touchdowns in a 30-7 victory over the Generals.

There’s no spring break for Duda. He’s played varsity lacrosse for the Bulldogs since his freshman year and is coming off a sophomore season that saw him named Second Team All-Concorde District as a long-stick midfielder. He’s been named captain for the upcoming season.

In the classroom, Duda is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars with a GPA of 3.641 and a course load that includes AP and Dual Enrollment classes. This past summer, he took the time to help mentor the next generation of football players by volunteering at the Southwestern Youth Association’s Football Skills Camp.

