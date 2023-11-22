Player of the Week: North Point’s Kaleb Hart

North Point High School senior football player Kaleb Hart was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Kaleb Hart sat out the first month of the high school football season, trying to allow a lingering pulled muscle to fully heal before suiting up for the North Point Eagles. Now, as the Eagles march toward a second consecutive state championship, Hart is in his usual spot in the backfield, leading the Waldorf, Maryland, school to victory.

This past Friday, Hart rushed 25 times for 264 yards and five touchdowns and also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass — his first completion of the season — as North Point beat Frederick, 56-20, in a Maryland 4A/3A quarterfinal game.

For his efforts, Hart was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“We played it safe [early] but he’s been that guy for us when we needed,” North Point head coach Billy Condo said. “We have a quarterback this year, so unlike last year, he hasn’t had to take that many direct snaps this year.”

Last year, Hart began the season playing linebacker before moving to quarterback out of necessity as the Eagles shook off a slow start en route to their first-ever state title. This year has been different, though, as Condo said that North Point’s unique offense allows its quarterback or any of its running backs to take the shotgun snap from center.

Relying on an experienced and talented offensive line, the 12-0 Eagles have outscored their opponents 485 to 36 this season with nine shutouts.

Hart has rushed for 1,342 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, averaging nearly nine yards per carry. He had thrown three passes — all incompletions — before his 25-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Eatmon this past Friday.

“He’s a student of the game,” Condo said. “He has a high football IQ and relishes the big moments. So far, he has produced big in big games. And he can throw it. People don’t think he can. But that’s the luxury of having an athlete like him.”

North Point faces another challenge this week when it travels to undefeated Blake on Friday.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Broadneck DB Logan McGill returned an interception 70 yards for the game-winning touchdown with four minutes left as the Bruins beat Northwest, 21-20, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal.

DC

Coolidge QB Ronnell Wheeler was named Gravy Bowl MVP after throwing one touchdown pass and running for another score as the Colts beat Anacostia, 14-6, in the DCIAA Stripes Division championship.

FREDERICK

Linganore LB Carter Neal made 13 tackles with two tackles for loss, and forced a fumble in the red zone as the Lancers beat Franklin, 30-10, in a Maryland 3A quarterfinal.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge WR Na’eem Abdul-Raheem Gladding caught seven passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Massaponax, 35-14, in a Virginia 5A second-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Churchill RB David Avit rushed 28 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 27-13, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal.

NORTHERN REGION

Fairfax QB-DB Tristan Edwards completed 7 of 12 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, rushed 18 times for 158 yards and converted two fourth downs and on defense made 8 1/2 tackles and broke up two passes as the Lions beat South County, 30-6.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Eleanor Roosevelt K Niles Brown made a 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half and made 3 of 4 point-after kicks as the Raiders beat Old Mill, 30-28, in a Maryland 4A quarterfinal game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Battlefield WR Brandon Binkowski caught nine passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Bobcats beat previously undefeated Mountain View, 21-18, in a Virginia 6A second-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB Evan Blouir completed 17 of 21 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers beat Middletown, 42-7, in a Maryland 2A/1A quarterfinal game.