Player of the Week: Manassas Park’s Daniel Cuthbertson

The sophomore carried 33 times for a school-record 445 yards and seven touchdowns as Manassas Park finished its regular season with a 49-27 victory over Richard Wright Public Charter School.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

Manassas Park High School sophomore Daniel Cuthbertson had never played organized football before this fall. Coach Mark Teague talked Cuthbertson into coming out for the Cougars’ team this season, hopeful that the teenager might be able to contribute as the first-year coach attempted to resurrect the team after the school canceled the 2022 season because of low turnout.

There have been plenty of learning curves along the way, but Cuthbertson made sure to leave one final mark on the 2023 season.

This past Friday, he carried 33 times for a school-record 445 yards and seven touchdowns as Manassas Park finished its regular season with a 49-27 victory over Richard Wright Public Charter School.

For his efforts, Cuthbertson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He earned that 445,” Teague said. “On our roster, 98% of the team had never played football in any organized fashion. They didn’t know the game. It’s a testimony to how these guys take it on and win two games this year.”

Cuthbertson, who is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ previous victory, a 21-20 win over Jefferson that snapped a 21-game losing streak. He had contributed mostly on defense in the season’s first few games before a strategic change put him in the shotgun in Manassas Park’s single-wing offense.

Cuthbertson quickly made up for lost time. He started just seven games but finished the season with 213 carries for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“He’s a tough kid,” Teague said. “He’s still raw and has a lot to learn, but he’s a natural at it. We need to polish up a few things as far as fundamentals, but he’s going to be a problem for opposing teams the next two years.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill RB Maximus Jones rushed 27 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots beat North County, 30-0, in a Maryland 4A first-round game.

DC

Phelps RB-LB Gabriel Wiggins rushed 16 times for 111 yards and one touchdown and caught a 53-yard pass and on defense had a sack, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass as the Panthers beat McKinley Tech, 12-0.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Ethan Arneson rushed 13 times for 218 yards and five touchdowns as the Lancers beat Rockville, 63-6, in a Maryland 3A first-round game.

HOWARD

Wilde Lake LB Aamir Stewart made 12 tackles with two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble to clinch the victory as the Wilde Cats beat Centennial, 17-6, in a Maryland 2A first-round game.

LOUDOUN

John Champe QB Dominic Plush completed 28 of 35 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Knights beat Freedom-South Riding, 50-7.

MONTGOMERY

Einstein RB-S Raymon Bent rushed seven times for 257 yards and four touchdowns and returned an interception 100 yards for another score as the Titans beat Northwood, 52-0, in a Maryland 4A/3A first-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Chantilly RB Avery Chow rushed 40 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns as the Chargers beat Oakton, 31-12.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Douglass RB-DB Derae Edwards rushed 14 times for 275 yards and one touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense as the Eagles beat Friendly, 22-7, in a Maryland 2A/1A first-round game.

PRIVATE

Episcopal LB Luca Farinaccio made nine tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble as the Maroon beat Bullis, 23-20 in overtime.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Leonardtown RB Zach Meade rushed 25 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders beat Howard, 42-12, in a Maryland 4A/3A first-round game.

WCAC

Paul VI RB Gavin Colby rushed 21 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers beat O’Connell, 30-9.