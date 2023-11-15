Player of the Week: Landon School’s Nathan Furgeson

The senior scored two touchdowns on offense while making 14 tackles on defense to lead the Bears to a win over rival St. Albans to claim a share of the Interstate Athletic Conference title.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

It’s safe to say Nathan Furgeson is quite active. In the fall, the Landon School senior starts at quarterback and safety for the Bears’ football team. The winter is for wrestling, where he is a two-time Interstate Athletic Conference champion. Springtime means lacrosse, where Furgeson stars at midfield and has signed a letter-of-intent to play for the University of Delaware.

“He is an amazing athlete,” Landon football coach Paul Padalino said.

Furgeson wrapped up the football season with perhaps his most complete game yet on the gridiron. This past Saturday, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 10 times for 86 yards and on defense made 14 tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two other passes as the Bears beat rival St. Albans, 36-14, to claim a share of the IAC title. He also punted three times for a 38-yard average.

For his efforts, Furgeson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He impacts the game all over,” Padalino said. “Saturday, he was all over the place: making plays on defense, distributing the ball on offense.”

Excelling in athletics runs in the Furgeson family.

Nathan’s oldest brother, John Allan, played football at McDaniel College and older brother Timmy is a linebacker at Villanova. Their father, John, played college football and is the Damascus High wrestling coach.

“Nathan is a football player — he’s got this tremendous will to win,” Padalino said. “He just embraces the whole physical part of the game and is able to impact the game. His ability to throw the ball improved so much this year. Amazingly, he hasn’t been sacked all year, partly because of his ability to make decisions quickly. Whether it’s him getting rid of the ball on time or scrambling away from people. It’s amazing.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill RB Max Jones rushed 24 times for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Patriots beat Glen Burnie, 27-6, in a Maryland 4A second-round game.

DC

Anacostia DE Jalen Gant made 15 tackles with three sacks as the Indians beat Bell, 14-13, in the DCIAA Stripes Division semifinals.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Ethan Arneson rushed 18 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns to become Frederick County’s all-time leading rusher as the Lancers beat Manchester Valley, 49-7, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

HOWARD

Mount Hebron RB Coleman Hallums rushed 13 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings beat Oxon Hill, 49-37, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley freshman RB Ethan LaFollette rushed 20 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings won their first home playoff game in nine years, 42-7 over Broad Run in a Virginia 4A first-round game.

MONTGOMERY

Blake QB Kirby Matson completed 12 of 19 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Bengals beat Whitman, 35-7, in a Maryland 4A/3A second-round game.

NORTHERN REGION

Westfield RB Kennedy Duda rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 95 yards for another score as the Bulldogs beat Washington-Liberty, 30-7, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Oxon Hill RB Cameron Azodeh rushed 25 times for 264 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the Clippers lost to Mount Hebron, 49-37, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed 18 times for 280 yards and seven touchdowns as the Eagles beat Potomac (Va.), 75-7, in a Virginia 6A first-round game.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Northern RB Tyler Brown rushed 39 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 16-yard pass and on defense made four tackles and intercepted a pass as the Patriots beat Arundel, 42-21, in a Maryland 3A second-round game.

WCAC

DeMatha Catholic DL Emmett Laws, a Virginia Tech recruit, made 11 tackles with two tackles for loss and two sacks and forced a fumble that he recovered as the Stags beat St. John’s, 21-3, in a WCAC semifinal.