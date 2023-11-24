Player of the Week: Glenelg’s AJ Eyre

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is AJ Eyre, who plays field hockey for Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland.

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is AJ Eyre of Glenelg High School in Glenelg, Maryland.

Eyre is the captain of Glenelg’s field hockey team and has played on the varsity team all four years of high school, leading the Gladiators in points each year. In her senior year, Eyre was the leading goal scorer and assister for Glenelg, tallying 29 goals and 20 assists en route to the team’s third consecutive state championship.

In Glenelg’s three state playoff games this season, Eyre continued to shine in high-pressure moments, scoring six of the Gladiators’ 12 goals. Eyre was one of just 68 players across the country to be chosen to attend the 2024 U-21 Junior Women’s National Team Selection Camp.

Eyre’s leadership doesn’t stop on the field. As a member of Glenelg’s National Honor Society with a 4.55 GPA, Eyre volunteers to tutor underclassmen. She also volunteers at Warhawks Field Hockey Club clinics, teaching the fundamentals of field hockey to the U8 age group. In the summer, Eyre coaches for Howard County Parks and Rec field hockey camps.

