Player of the Week: Patriot High’s Jackson McCarter

Another week, another school record for one of the Washington area’s most prolific running backs.

Just a week after setting a Patriot High School mark with six touchdowns in one game, junior Jackson McCarter etched his name into the record book with another spectacular performance. He rushed 31 times for 381 yards and five more touchdowns as the Pioneers beat neighborhood rival and previously undefeated Gainesville, 56-26.

For his efforts, McCarter was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He really can do it all,” Patriot Head Coach Sean Finnerty said. “We run a gap scheme, so you see a hole, put a foot in the ground and get vertical, but he has top-end speed so he can really get around the end too. People would describe him as a make-you-miss guy, but Friday he showed he can run you over as well.”

McCarter, who also runs indoor and outdoor track, qualified for the Virginia 6A State Championships last year in the 100-meter dash.

That speed and hard work in the weight room has shown up on the football field. He rushed for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, but has taken things up a notch this season, tallying 112 carries for 1,126 yards and 18 touchdowns in six games.

Against Gainesville, Finnerty said that McCarter benefited from strong blocking by the offensive line and that he got more carries than usual because the game was not too lopsided.

“It’s a rivalry game and we wanted to make sure nothing crazy happened,” Finnerty said. “Our kids up front blocked extremely well. Some plays he didn’t even get touched. He hit the hole and was gone. It was the perfect storm.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Arundel QB Ahmir Lowery completed 22 of 34 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 60 yards and directed the game-winning drive in the closing minutes as Arundel beat Meade, 35-28.

DC

Ballou WR Lorenzo Martin caught eight passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights beat Theodore Roosevelt, 42-6.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Ethan Arneson rushed 40 times for 233 yards and four touchdowns as the Lancers beat Frederick, 49-35.

HOWARD

Mount Hebron RB Coleman Hallums rushed 11 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 15 yards as the Vikings beat River Hill, 35-0.

LOUDOUN

Broad Run RB/S Devin Ellison rushed 14 times for 46 yards and on defense made 10 tackles with two tackles for loss and intercepted four passes as the Spartans beat Heritage, 20-0.

MONTGOMERY

Richard Montgomery QB Anthony Dixon Jr. completed 23 of 27 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns as the Rockets rallied to beat Rockville, 39-35.

NORTHERN REGION

Madison WR Cord Yates caught eight passes for 141 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown on which he broke several tackles for the winning score with 39 seconds left as the Warhawks beat Westfield, 24-21.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Largo RB Tymond Foxx rushed 12 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns, including a 96-yarder, as the Lions beat Crossland, 40-0.

PRIVATE

St. John’s Catholic Prep RB Zion Ntemi rushed 23 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 27 yards and another score as the Vikings beat Fairmont Heights, 28-25.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Lackey LB Brandon Brevard made 11 tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack as the Chargers beat Westlake, 32-28.

WCAC

Good Counsel S Faheem Delane made 10 tackles with two tackles for loss and two on special teams, blocked a field goal and blocked a punt as the Falcons beat St. John’s, 28-7.

