Player of the Week: Northwest’s Taylor Wilson

The captain of the Jaguars girls varsity soccer team, who has committed to play for Penn State, has tallied four goals and six assists while playing primarily on defense. The junior also boasts a 4.4 GPA.

Taylor Wilson is a captain of the Northwest High School girl's varsity soccer team and has committed to playing college soccer at Penn State after she graduates in 2025. (Courtesy Justin Thomson) Taylor Wilson is a captain of the Northwest High School girl's varsity soccer team and has committed to playing college soccer at Penn State after she graduates in 2025. (Courtesy Justin Thomson) Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Taylor Wilson of Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland.

Wilson is a junior at Northwest and captain of the girls varsity soccer team. In just five games for the Jaguars this season, Wilson has tallied four goals and six assists, all from defensive positions.

Ranking as a top recruit in the 2025 class, Wilson has committed to play for Penn State. Top Drawer ranks Wilson as the seventh-best prospect in the mid-Atlantic for her class and No. 1 in Maryland. Wilson plays club soccer in the Elite Club National League for the Northern Virginia Alliance, where she’s notched two goals and two assists through four games.

Her excellence transfers over to the classroom, where Wilson boasts a 4.4 GPA as an honors student at Northwest. Wilson is also a member of the National Junior Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society and English Honors Society.

Wilson has also worked personally, and with her soccer club, to raise nearly $50,000 for Feeding America to alleviate food insecurity through local food banks.

