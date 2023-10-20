Player of the Week: Montgomery Blair’s Caleb Johnson

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Caleb Johnson of Montgomery Blair High School in Four Corners, Maryland.

Caleb Johnson is a junior at Montgomery Blair High School and is the starting goalkeeper for the boys varsity soccer team. (Courtesy Will Johnson) Caleb Johnson is a junior at Montgomery Blair High School and is the starting goalkeeper for the boys varsity soccer team. (Courtesy Will Johnson) Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Caleb Johnson of Montgomery Blair High School in Four Corners, Maryland.

Johnson is a junior at Blair and is the starting goalkeeper for the boys’ varsity soccer team. The starting keeper since his sophomore year, Johnson has led the Blazers to 21 wins over the past two seasons while posting 12 shutouts.

With Johnson holding down the fort in net, Blair reached the state semifinals in 2022. Johnson was awarded Most Dedicated Player on the team for his sophomore season. This year, the Blazers have clinched their division title on the strength of a 9-2 record.

Both this fall and last, Johnson was given the Maryland Athletic Association Scholar/Athlete Award for posting a 3.25 GPA or better while playing sports. Johnson also plays club soccer for the Potomac Soccer Association.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until Nov. 30. Nominate here.