Player of the Week: Maret’s Roman Jensen

Roman Jensen has compiled stats that could represent an entire season for most high school quarterbacks, punctuated by his recent performance in Maret's 64-28 victory over Wheeling Central Catholic.

In the words of his coach, Maret School quarterback Roman Jensen speaks football.

It’s the result of having grown up around the game, with a father who played and then coached. Add in a personal love for the game and a strong and accurate arm, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Through five games, Jensen has put together statistics that could represent an entire season for most high school quarterbacks, punctuated by his most recent performance. This past Saturday against Wheeling (W.Va.) Central Catholic, Jensen completed 19 of 24 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Frogs improved to 5-0 with a 64-28 victory.

For his efforts, Jensen was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Football is his first language,” Maret Coach Mike Engelberg said. “He can run an offense. He knows where all 22 guys on the field are supposed to be and doesn’t just understand the play, but he knows how it is supposed to develop.”

At 6 feet and 205 pounds, Jensen has a sturdy frame and is comfortable running the ball. But it’s the ability to patiently wait out plays and allow them to develop that helps him stand apart.

“He’s the most accurate passer I’ve ever seen at the high school level and can make every throw on the field,” Engelberg said. “He’s so talented at keeping the play alive and keeping his eyes down field. Most high school quarterbacks, when they feel pressure, they just tuck the ball and run. But he’ll keep the play alive and make the big play after the scramble drill starts.”

Jensen’s father, Troy, played at San Jose State and coached high school and college for several years, most recently as the secondary coach at Millersville University, where his recruiting territory included Washington. He became familiar with Maret while recruiting, which led to Roman enrolling there for the 2022-23 school year after the family moved to the area. Troy Jensen also became Maret’s secondary coach.

“It worked out perfect for us,” Engelberg said.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Old Mill RB Maximus Jones rushed 15 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass as the Patriots beat Crofton, 48-6.

DC

Phelps WR-DB Ishmael Everette rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and intercepted two passes, returning one 47 yards for a touchdown, as the Panthers beat Ron Brown, 37-23.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Hunter Thompson caught nine passes for 212 yards and one touchdown, setting school records for single-game and career receiving yardage as the Bears beat Middletown, 42-25.

HOWARD

Reservoir FB-DE Moses Bailey made seven tackles with two tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown and returning another 60 yards to set up the tying score as the undefeated Gators beat Marriott Ridge, 24-21.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley RB Macklin Gaffney rushed 10 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings beat Rock Ridge, 42-14.

MONTGOMERY

Rockville RB Josiah Garcia rushed 17 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams beat Poolesville, 49-21.

NORTHERN REGION

South Lakes QB Nick Harris completed 22 of 23 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns as the Seahawks beat Chantilly 49-14.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Potomac (Md.) QB Marshawn Perry completed 14 of 22 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolverines beat Largo, 47-12.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot RB Jackson McCarter rushed 17 times for 242 yards and six touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Osbourn Park. 69-6.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB Evan Blouir completed 9 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat Chopticon, 43-0.

WCAC

Good Counsel QB Frankie Weaver completed 13 of 23 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons beat St. Mary’s Ryken, 42-6.

