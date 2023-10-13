Player of the Week: John Champe’s Bryce Rohr

A distance freestyle specialist, Bryce Rohr has U.S. Open and Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 1000-meter and the mile swims.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Bryce Rohr of John Champe High School in Aldie, Virginia.

Rohr is a senior at John Champe and has committed to swim at Arizona State University after graduation. A distance freestyle specialist, Rohr has U.S. Open and Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 1,000 and the mile. He also has a Winter Juniors standard time in the 500 freestyle.

During Rohr’s junior year, he placed third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 at the 2023 Virginia High School Class 6A State Championships. He clocked a personal-best time of 1:41.15 during prelims of the 200.

Rohr has made his greatest strides ahead of his senior season in the 200/400 freestyle and 200/400 IM swims, dropping 2.7/1.6 seconds and 3.9/7.7 seconds, respectively, year-over-year.

