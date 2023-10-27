Player of the Week: Elizabeth Seton’s Morissa Hall

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Morissa Hall of Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Morissa Hall of Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Hall is a senior at Elizabeth Seton. She competes with the Maryland High School Rodeo Association in rodeos around the state and the country. She does barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.

In her first year of competing in high school rodeo, Hall won the 2020-21 Maryland High School Rodeo Queen, All-Around Champion, Pole Bending Champion, Rookie of the Year and Reserve Barrel Racing Champion.

Hall has gone on to win two more all-around titles and another Rodeo Queen title. She’s qualified for the National High School Finals in Gillette, Wyoming, three times. Through competing in the National Barrel Horse Association, Hall has won numerous other titles and a spot in the Youth and Teen World rodeo in Perry, Georgia.

Her achievements go beyond rodeo and into the classroom, where she’s maintained at least a 4.0 GPA nearly her entire academic career. Hall currently holds a 4.3 GPA and is taking all Advanced Placement courses. She’s been inducted into the National Honor Society and is president of the Seton Diamonds, a women’s empowerment group at her high school.

An active volunteer in her community, Hall has spearheaded a winter clothes drive for people experiencing homelessness for the past two years.

