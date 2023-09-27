Player of the Week: Watkins Mill’s Kayon Prather

The sophomore rushed eight times for 127 yards and four touchdowns on offense and made four tackles for loss with two sacks on defense as the Wolverines earned their first win since 2019, beating Wheaton 27-13.

Watkins Mill sophomore football player Kayon Prather doesn’t look like your typical running back. At 6 feet and 260 pounds, he appears better suited for his position on other side of the ball: defensive end, where he focused much of his energy in the season’s first three games.

But a change in offensive strategy put Prather in a better position to succeed on both sides of the ball this past Friday. And he took full advantage. Prather rushed eight times for 127 yards and four touchdowns on offense and made four tackles for loss with two sacks on defense as the Wolverines ended one of the region’s longest losing streaks, beating Wheaton 27-13, for their first win since 2019.

For his efforts, Prather was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s a freak athlete with his size,” Wolverines head coach Chad Wilson said. “And able to move as fast as he does? He’s super strong, just a natural athlete.”

After the win over Wheaton, jubilant players celebrated by dousing second-year coach Wilson with a cooler of water.

“It was amazing,” Wilson said. “These kids worked their butts off with me for two years. They didn’t waver. And now they are hungry for more.”

You can count Prather, whose older brother Kaden is a wide receiver at the University of Maryland, among the hungriest. He shined on the Gaithersburg school’s junior varsity last year before being called up to the varsity. His future is probably on the defensive side of the ball, but Wilson is hesitant to say that because he regularly sees Prather’s ability on offense.

Wilson had rushed for just 18 yards on four carries in the season’s first three games — all shutout losses. Watkins Mill High switched to a Power-I formation better suited to running the ball and Wilson flourished against Wheaton.

“I’ve been watching him progress as a runner,” Wilson said. “I imagine he’s going to get to [6-foot-1] and 275 [pounds], and at the next level, that projects more as a defensive end and he’s fast enough to play linebacker. I don’t see many [6-foot-1], 275 [pounds] tailbacks out there. But if there is a program that takes a chance, there is no doubt in my mind that he can do it.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Meade QB Brian Jamison completed 12 of 17 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Crofton, 40-6.

D.C.

Ballou QB Kelvin Hewitt completed 16 of 21 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score in the Knights’ 37-34 loss to Urbana.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Evan Austin rushed 19 times for 95 yards and one touchdown and completed 13 of 19 passes for 190 yards as the Bears beat Linganore, 21-14.

HOWARD

Howard RB Darius Moore rushed 24 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a two-point conversion as the Lions beat Wilde Lake, 14-6.

LOUDOUN

Loudoun Valley WR-DB Cole Kielhorn caught six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, made four tackles and intercepted a pass to seal the victory as the Vikings beat Loudoun County for the first time since 2016, 27-20.

NORTHERN REGION

W.T. Woodson QB Aidan Dash completed 21 of 33 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat Alexandria City, 42-14.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Suitland QB-DB Camren Tolbert completed 4 of 6 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown, rushed five times for 36 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made two tackles and intercepted a pass as the Rams beat Bladensburg, 37-0.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans-Trujillo completed 18 of 23 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Eagles beat Gar-Field, 60-0.

PRIVATE

St. Albans RB-LB Jack Zamer rushed 14 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including a 98-yarder, and made eight tackles on defense as the Bulldogs beat John Paul the Great, 50-13.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Northern QB Isaiah Randall completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns and rushed seven times for 127 yards and one touchdown as the Patriots beat Lackey, 40-18.

WCAC

Good Counsel RB Dilin Jones rushed 11 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat Stone Bridge, 41-3.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.