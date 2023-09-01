Player of the Week: Southern High’s Makenzie Kadjeski

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Makenzie Kadjeski of Southern High School in Harwood, Maryland.

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Makenzie Kadjeski, team captain for the Southern High School girls soccer team. (Courtesy Lisa Kadjeski)

Makenzie plays soccer for Southern and for club team Maryland Elite. Entering her fourth year of varsity soccer for the Bulldogs, Makenzie was voted captain of the team this year by her teammates.

Makenzie plays defensive midfield, center back and outside back for Southern and center back for Maryland Elite. Her coach at Maryland Elite selected her to participate in the summer ProAm league to play with returning college athletes.

When she’s not competing for her high school or club, Makenzie spends time mentoring the next generation of players.

She organized and ran a youth soccer summer camp for South County Youth Athletics for the past two years alongside teammate Sidney Shaw, and has volunteered her help coaching in SCYA’s spring season for U11 and U12 teams.

In the classroom, Makenzie is a presidential honor roll student, maintaining a 4.6 GPA. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. Makenzie plans on studying Computer Forensics and Cybersecurity in college, with hopes of working for the FBI or NSA.

