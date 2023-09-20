Player of the Week: Georgetown Prep’s Colin Reynolds

Georgetown Prep running back Colin Reynolds carried the load, including the game-winning four-yard score in overtime, for the Little Hoyas in a 28-25 win over Woodberry Forest to earn Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Georgetown Prep running back Colin Reynolds rushed 30 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning four-yard score in overtime, as the Little Hoyas edged Woodberry Forest, 28-25. For his efforts, Reynolds was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“The first time I saw him on film, I said, ‘Dang, he reminds me of someone.’ And it’s Kelvin Bryant,” Georgetown Prep Coach Dan Paro said, comparing Reynolds to the standout running back who played at the University of North Carolina and for Washington in the NFL in the ’80s. “He has a glide to him. He’s gotten a lot stronger and he’s starting to do all the little things right. That’s what we worked on last year a lot. His practice habits have really improved.”

At 6-feet-2-inches and 195 pounds, Reynolds has the size and speed to excel on the football field. He rushed for 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns last season, earning first-team All-Interstate Athletic Conference honors in his first season at Georgetown Prep. Reynolds has taken things to another level this season in helping the Little Hoyas to a 3-0 start.

An outstanding athlete, Reynolds also plays forward on the Georgetown Prep basketball team in the winter and competes on the track team in the spring. His college recruiting is starting to pick up, Paro said.

“He’s been working hard and progressively getting better,” Paro said. “He’s just been ‘Mr. Reliable.’ He’s been a force, he’s durable and sets up everything that we do offensively.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Annapolis RB Tyler Womack rushed 28 times for 341 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for three two-point conversions as the Panthers beat rival Severna Park, 42-30.

DC

Ballou QB Kelvin Hewitt completed 14 of 23 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights beat McKinley Tech, 35-0.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB Ethan Arneson rushed 26 times for 204 yards and six touchdowns as the Lancers beat Walkersville, 42-12.

HOWARD

Howard LB Caleb Snype made 11 of his 16 tackles in the fourth quarter as the Lions held off River Hill, 12-8.

LOUDOUN

Riverside QB Robert Evelyn completed 17 of 22 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 81 yards as the Rams beat Freedom-South Riding, 35-14.

MONTGOMERY

Bethesda-Chevy Chase WR-DB Lucas Scribner returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and rushed twice for 75 yards and a touchdown as the Barons beat Poolesville, 41-13.

NORTHERN REGION

South County WR Jacob Orth caught eight passes for 201 yards and one touchdown as the Stallions beat Fairfax, 50-7.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Suitland LB Daniel Atsou made 13 tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack and recovered a fumble as the Rams beat Oxon Hill, 27-8.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Battlefield QB Calum O’Shea completed 11 of 14 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns and rushed seven times for 91 yards and one touchdown as the Bobcats beat Woodbridge, 56-0.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Northern QB Isaiah Randall completed 14 of 15 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns and rushed three times for 93 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots beat La Plata, 42-7.

WCAC

Gonzaga QB Aidan Conrath completed 28 of 42 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns and one two-point conversion in the Eagles’ 35-29 loss to Loyola Blakefield.

