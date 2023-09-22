Player of the Week: Chantilly’s Avery Chow

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Avery Chow of Chantilly High School in Chantilly, Virginia.

Running back Avery Chow takes a handoff for Chantilly High School. Chow has started his senior season for the Chargers by eclipsing the 100-yard mark in each of his first four games. (Courtesy Stephen Chow)

Chow is a senior at Chantilly and has played football for the school since his freshman year, lining up at positions all over the field. Last year, he was selected as an honorable mention in the Concorde District’s All-District team as a linebacker.

This season is Chow’s first as a full-time running back for the Chargers. In his first four games this season, Chow has racked up 676 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground, according to MaxPreps. During the first two weeks, Chow tallied a staggering 451 rushing yards and 6 TDs. He’s reached the 100-yard rushing mark each game this season.

Thanks to his leadership on the field, Chow has been named captain of Chantilly’s running back unit. He hopes to play at the college level following his senior year.

Chow also wrestled for Chantilly’s varsity team his junior year, representing the Chargers in the 165-pound weight class. On the mat this season, his goal is to reach the state tournament.

Outside of school, Chow has volunteered for churches in his community, helping prepare and deliver food to those in need. He’s also worked with food drives through the nonprofit Food for Others. This summer, Chow also volunteered as a camp assistant at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale.

