Player of the Week: Bishop Ireton’s Kate Gomez

The junior is off to a near-perfect start to the 2023 tennis season, finishing the month of September with a perfect 7-0 record in singles play and a 6-1 doubles record for the Cardinals.

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Kate Gomez of Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia. (Courtesy Tom Noone)

Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Kate Gomez of Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Gomez is a junior at Bishop Ireton and a captain on the varsity tennis team, playing No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles for the Cardinals. She’s off to a near-flawless start to the 2023 season, finishing the month of September with a perfect 7-0 record in singles play and a 6-1 doubles record.

In matches against Trinity Episcopal and St. John’s, two of the top D.C.-area women’s tennis programs, Gomez was the only player on Bishop Ireton to claim a singles victory.

Last year, her first season of varsity tennis for the Cardinals, Gomez was a semifinalist in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championships in doubles. She was the only player chosen by her teammates to be promoted to captain for the 2023 season.

In the classroom, Gomez boasts a 3.9 GPA and is active in the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society and the Distinguished Honors Program at Bishop Ireton. The list of extracurricular clubs she’s involved in is lengthy, and includes the Spanish Heritage Club, Knitting Club, Aspiring Medical Professionals Club and the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Student Union.

Outside of school, Gomez focuses her attention on making a positive impact in her community, volunteering with Rosie’s Riveters, a program that introduces young girls to STEM. She also helps as a children’s catechist at her parish, the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. Gomez spent a week of her summer this year volunteering at a Diocese of Arlington work camp, helping repair homes in the Shenandoah Valley for residents at no cost.

