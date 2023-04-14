Player of the Week: Quince Orchard’s Camille Thomas

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Camille Thomas of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Each week, WTOP picks one student athlete to be featured on-air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is senior Camille Thomas of Quince Orchard High School in Maryland.

A four-year lacrosse goalie, Camille has a 65% save rate and broke the school record with over 200 saves a junior. She was also a team captain when the school won its first regional title in school history in 2021.

As an African American female, she is an advocate for increasing diversity in the sport by playing on the USA Lacrosse sponsored team Nation United.

Camille also excels in the classroom, maintaining a 4.64 GPA while representing Quince Orchard on the Montgomery County Public Schools’ Student Athletic Leadership Council as well as becoming the vice president of the SGA.

As a result of her academic and athletic achievements, she was offered and accepted an offer to play lacrosse at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Fall 2023.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until May 18. Nominate here.