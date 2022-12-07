Player of the Week: North Point’s Kaleb Hart

“Kaleb is a very fine-tuned athlete, probably the best athlete on our team."

Kaleb Hart began the season starting as outside linebacker for the North Point High football team. He also was the team’s backup quarterback. But if you looked at the 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior, he looked the part of a linebacker. Especially in his No. 33 jersey.

But as the Eagles struggled to run the ball on offense, interim coach Bill Condo decided the team needed a change. Citing a difference of philosophy, he took over as the team’s offensive coordinator and started using Hart more at quarterback. No. 33 might have looked unusual under center, but he certainly got the job done.

“Kaleb is a very fine-tuned athlete, probably the best athlete on our team,” Condo said. “Kaleb started to get in, and with the ball in his hands, a lot of magic happened. Everyone questioned whether he could throw the ball, but we focused on not having to throw the ball.”

As North Point managed games and Hart kept making positive things happen, the Eagles kept winning. Victorious in six of the final seven regular season games, North Point posted shutouts in its first four playoff games, then Hart delivered Friday night as the Waldorf school won its first state championship.

Hart completed four of five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 22 times for 145 yards and one touchdown as the Eagles beat Arundel, 31-14, in the Maryland 4A/3A championship game.

For his efforts, Hart was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“When you have a running quarterback, that’s an extra guy that the defense has to account for in the box,” Condo said. “It was a tough decision to make. Our other quarterback had a strong arm. But we ultimately had to do what was best for the team. The kids rallied around whoever was at quarterback and rallied to Kaleb’s athleticism and energy. He took over the responsibility of being the quarterback at a big school.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

DC

Friendship Collegiate WR Keyon Webb-Starkey caught five passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Knights beat Theodore Roosevelt, 19-14, in the DCSAA Class AA championship game.

Montgomery

Quince Orchard RB Iverson Howard rushed 27 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars beat C.H. Flowers, 32-7, for the team’s second consecutive Maryland 4A championship.

Northern Region

Madison RB Angelo Jreige rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown as the Warhawks won an 11th consecutive game, 31-21 over Fairfax in a Virginia 6A semifinal.

Prince William

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans completed 13 of 13 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles beat Western Branch, 69-14, in a Virginia 6A semifinal.