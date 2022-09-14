High School Player of the Week: Urbana’s Keegan Johnson

Urbana High School senior Keegan Johnson needed only play the first half of the Hawks' 40-3 victory over Sherwood to earn High School Player of the Week honors.

A standout pitcher and outfielder, Urbana High School senior Keegan Johnson plans to play baseball at Ball State University next year.

Johnson also is quite an asset as a kicker for the Hawks’ football team. This summer, he had a workout showing off his leg for the Ball State football staff.

But as strong as he is on the mound and with his leg, Johnson also is making a difference quarterbacking Urbana’s offense. This past weekend, the left-hander completed 10 of 13 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — as Urbana beat Sherwood, 40-3.

“He’s unreal at kicking the ball. When he kicks off, it’s in the end zone every time and that puts pressure on the opponent’s offense,” Urbana coach Brad Wilson said. “Everybody knows he’s a good kicker. But he’s not a bad quarterback, either.”

Wilson, in his 42nd year as a coach, thinks that if Johnson can maintain the high level at which he is playing, it is likely that college recruiters will take notice of his ability to play quarterback, too. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Johnson has a solid frame, too.

“He’s experienced, he’s poised, a great leader and has command of the offense, knows it inside and out,” Wilson said, noting that Johnson took over as the team’s starter midway through last season. “He’s a humble kid, just even-keeled. He’s doesn’t get down, doesn’t get up. He’s like ice. He just works hard and we’re playing well right now.”

“I’ve been fortunate to coach some pretty good quarterbacks in my years and I would say he’s up there, one of the best I’ve had.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

Anne Arundel



Broadneck QB Camrin Catterton completed 16 of 21 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 52 yards as the Bruins beat South River, 35-0. Catterson played at South River the past two years before transferring back to Broadneck.

DC

Ballou OLB Lorenzo Martin made five tackles, had one sack, broke up one pass and returned an interception 60 yards for the game-clinching touchdown as the Knights beat McKinley Tech, 12-0.

Howard

Atholton RB Dillan Watkins rushed for a career-high 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders beat Glenelg, 21-7.

Loudoun



Riverside QB Will Lind completed 14 of 18 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams beat Brooke Point, 28-15.

Montgomery



Seneca Valley RB-DB Jorden Hungerford rushed 14 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns on offense. While playing defense, he made 10 tackles with one sack and intercepted a pass, and blocked a point-after conversion as the Screamin’ Eagles beat Gaithersburg, 28-12.

Northern Region



Langley QB Brendan Mansinne completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1 minute left as the Saxons beat Oakton, 21-14.

Prince George’s



Wise KR Kshawn Cox returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 30 yards for another score as the Pumas beat Northwestern, 57-0.

Prince William



Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans completed 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards as the Eagles beat Stone Bridge, 36-13, ending the Bulldogs’ 26-game winning streak.

Private



Potomac School QB Cam Boykin completed 7 of 9 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers beat John Paul the Great, 34-7.

Southern Maryland



Northern QB Todd Lattimore Jr. passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots beat Chopticon, 41-0.

WCAC

St. John’s WR Sean Williams caught eight passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Cadets beat Gonzaga Prep of Washington, 42-14.