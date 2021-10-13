High School Player of the Week: DeMatha’s Kevin Winston Jr.

DeMatha senior Kevin Winston Jr. excelled in all three phases of the game in a 30-6 victory over rival Gonzaga, earning him the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week honors.

The Military Bowl Foundation and DC Touchdown Club are partnering with WTOP during the 2020-2021 high school football season to honor a Player of the Week. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below.

The DeMatha Catholic football team has a deep and talented roster, affording Coach Bill McGregor the luxury of using players exclusively on one side of the ball. Senior Kevin Winston Jr., however, is just too talented to play solely on offense or defense.

So Winston, who has accepted a scholarship offer to play football at Penn State, starts at wide receiver and at safety for DeMatha. He also plays on special teams. And in this past weekend’s 30-6 victory over Gonzaga, Winston showed once again that he excels in all three phases of the game.

Winston caught four passes for 101 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown, and he made 11 tackles on defense.

He also delivered the biggest plays in the game’s key sequence, after Gonzaga blocked a punt for a touchdown, cutting DeMatha’s lead to 10-6 in the third quarter. Winston came off the edge to block the point-after kick. He then returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards, setting up a touchdown and firmly swinging the momentum back to the Stags as they improved to 5-1 and stayed on track for a showdown against St. John’s on Oct. 22.

For his efforts, Winston was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week. The Player of the Week is honored throughout the season each Wednesday on WTOP.

“He’s so valuable for us and done so much for us, we can’t take him off the field,” McGregor said. “He literally took the game over and changed the whole outcome of the ballgame.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

Anne Arundel

Broadneck QB Josh Ehrlich completed 14 of 19 passes for 218 yards and threw touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Bruins beat Annapolis, 42-0. He also rushed seven times for 43 yards.

DC

Richard Wright QB Stephon Fuller completed 18 of 22 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 25 yards and another score as the Spartans beat Cesar Chavez, 38-0.

Frederick



Frederick RB Taejon Anderson rushed 24 times for 204 yards and tied the school’s single-game record with five touchdowns as the Cadets beat Walkersville, 49-28.

Howard

Oakland Mills QB-DB Kanye Holland threw two touchdown passes and intercepted a pass on defense as the Scorpions beat Mount Hebron, 20-6.

Loudoun



Broad Run QB Brett Griffis, a Wake Forest recruit, completed 15 of 23 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 80 yards as the Spartans beat previously unbeaten Heritage, 28-0.

Montgomery

Northwest WR-LB Devon Anderson caught three touchdown passes as the Jaguars beat Sherwood, 37-14, in a meeting of previously unbeaten teams.

Northern Region

Fairfax RB-LB Tony Rojas rushed 27 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles on defense as the Lions beat West Potomac, 34-14.

Prince George’s



Laurel RB Amary Ary rushed nine times for 133 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 65 yards for another score as the Spartans beat Parkdale, 42-12.

Prince William



Freedom-Woodbridge QB Davis Bryson completed 9 of 14 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed eight times for 208 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles beat Colgan, 84-20.

Private



Spalding RB Jordan Harris rushed 27 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat Malvern Prep, 31-17.

Southern Maryland



McDonough TE-MLB Makai Young made 16 tackles, had 1½ sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles — returning one 35 yards for a touchdown — as the Rams beat Thomas Stone, 19-13, for their first win of the season.