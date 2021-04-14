Player of the Week: South County’s Charlie Miska

Charlie Miska completed 18 of 28 passes for five touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 66 yards and two more scores as the Stallions beat West Springfield, 47-24, in the Virginia 6A first-round playoff game. He's this week's Player of the Week.

The Military Bowl Foundation and DC Touchdown Club are partnering with WTOP during the 2020-2021 high school football season to honor a Player of the Week. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below.

In his first two years of high school, Charlie Miska played quarterback, starting on South County’s freshman team and then its junior varsity. In 2019, as he moved up to the varsity where a senior was entrenched as the starter, the Stallions moved Miska to running back.

Although Miska was injured late in the season and did not participate in the playoffs, as the Lorton high school won the Virginia 6A championship, he still earned all-Patriot District honors and eventually accepted a football scholarship offer to play for the University of Virginia. And with the Stallions playing nearly an all-district schedule this spring, that is what opponents remember, even as Miska has returned to playing quarterback.

“Most people, when they prepare for Charlie, they probably look at him as a running quarterback and not a quarterback, but he can throw the ball as well as anybody out there,” South County Coach Tynan Rolander said.

“His best asset is his ability to throw the ball. His ability to run just keeps people honest.”

That was the case again this past weekend. Miska completed 18 of 28 passes for five touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 66 yards and two more scores as the Stallions beat West Springfield, 47-24, in the Virginia 6A first-round playoff game.

In seven games so far this season, Miska has passed for 1,593 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Stallions take a 7-0 record into this week’s playoff game against Robinson.

“Charlie has been the whole reason we’ve been as successful as we’ve been offensively,” Rolander said. “He’s 6 feet and 210 pounds of muscle. He’s strong as can be. He runs really well, and most teams already know he can run the ball. Looking at him, you wouldn’t think he would be a great throwing quarterback. But as the year has gone on, he’s become a really well-rounded quarterback.”

