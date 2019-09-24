Jordan Addison pulls down game-winning catch, Player of the Week

Trailing in the closing minute and facing third-and-33, Tuscarora's Jordan Addison came down with the game-winning, 77-yard touchdown catch as the Titans rallied to beat South Hagerstown, 27-26, earning Player of the Week honors.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jordan Addison, Tuscarora High School, Frederick, Md.

Facing third-and-33 from their own 23-yard line with less than a minute remaining, it was desperation time this past Friday night for the Tuscarora (Md.) Titans.

But even though everyone seemed to know that Tuscarora’s sensational wide receiver Jordan Addison would be getting the ball, the defense could do little to stop him. Addison, who has committed to play for the University of Pittsburgh, leaped between two defenders to catch a long heave, then dashed away from another defender and outran everyone to the end zone for a game-winning, 77-yard touchdown catch as the Titans rallied to beat South Hagerstown, 27-26.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Tuscarora Head Coach Vince Ahearn. “He’s pretty special.”

It was Addison’s second touchdown catch of the game (he had nine catches for 193 yards), to go along with two interceptions while playing sparingly on defense. For his efforts, Addison was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“It felt pretty bad, third-and-33,” Addison said. “Reality hit and it’s like, ‘We’re going to lose.’”

That feeling changed very quickly, however.

“He’s very real,” Ahearn said. “For a receiver, athlete, kid, there’s nobody close to him on the field. It’s crazy.”

Ahearn said that Addison received plenty of scholarship offers, including from Maryland, Notre Dame, Syracuse, South Carolina and Virginia Tech before deciding on Pitt, where he was recruited by assistant coach Chris Beatty, who previously coached at Maryland and has long recruited the Washington area.

“I don’t know how many offers he has,” Ahearn said. “But he kept me busy.”

Others considered for Player of the Week honors included:

ANNE ARUNDEL:

South River WR Sean Leonard caught eight passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks beat Annapolis, 62-22.

D.C.:

Wilson RB Rashard Biggs carried 22 times for 288 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 29-0 win over Bell.

HOWARD:

Oakland Mills QB Kai Castle carried 15 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns as the Scorpions beat Mount Hebron, 42-0.

MONTGOMERY:

Watkins Mill RB Beabaa Sayeh rushed 20 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Blake, 28-21.

NORTHERN REGION:

Westfield QB Noah Kim, a Virginia Tech recruit, passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Bulldogs beat Lake Braddock, 40-34.

PRINCE GEORGE’S:

Gwynn Park QB Elyjiah Mitchell completed 10 of 13 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets beat Southern-Garrett, 54-7.

PRINCE WILLIAM:

Patriot freshman WR Gabe Bigbee caught three touchdown passes as the Pioneers beat Forest Park, 35-7.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND:

Northern QB Zach Crounse completed 16 of 23 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns as the Patriots beat Leonardtown, 53-14.

WCAC:

Carroll RB Lorenzo Green rushed for four touchdowns and four two-point conversions as the Lions beat Ballou, 38-0.

