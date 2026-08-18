Meet Sallie, a charming, lively and endlessly fun dog

Sallie dreams of a home filled with adventures, tasty meals, cozy downtime, and people who adore her as much as she’ll adore them.

Meet Sallie, who's charming, lively, and endlessly fun — one of those dogs who seems to sprinkle joy everywhere she goes.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Sallie, who's charming, lively, and endlessly fun — one of those dogs who seems to sprinkle joy everywhere she goes.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Sallie went on a recent field trip, and a group of people said she’s an incredible dog.

“We went on a hike, spent some time relaxing, and just enjoyed being outside together. Sallie was so calm, friendly, and sweet with everyone she met. She loved the water and treats, and she was always happy to explore or just hang out,” they said.

She never barked or whined and was such a positive, easygoing companion the entire day. The group said Sallie was distinguished, confident and an absolute joy to spend time with.

With her sweet, tipped ears and her big, beaming smile, Silly Sallie is pure happiness wrapped in fur.

She’s charming, lively, and endlessly fun — one of those dogs who seems to sprinkle joy everywhere she goes.

Sallie dreams of a home filled with adventures, tasty meals, cozy downtime, and people who adore her as much as she’ll adore them.

If your heart has room for a spirited best friend who’s loyal, loving, and wonderfully silly, come meet Sallie today.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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