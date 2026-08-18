Prince George’s schools rally thousands of staff at back-to-school stadium event

The event at Prince George's Stadium was designed to build excitement and strengthen connections across the school system before students return on Aug. 25.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. School spirit takes over Prince George's Stadium ahead of new year

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Thousands of Prince George’s County Public Schools employees turned the home of the Chesapeake Baysox into a back-to-school pep rally Monday, as the Maryland district held its first-ever Staff Fest ahead of the new school year.

The event at Prince George’s Stadium was designed to build excitement and strengthen connections across the school system before students return on Aug. 25.

The district’s new superintendent, Shawn Joseph, said the gathering was about building culture and reminding employees of their shared mission, one that includes keeping students and families at the center of everything the district does.

“We’re going to remind them that we’re here for children and we’re here for families,” Joseph said. “And we need all 22,000 people to be clear that we have an opportunity to transform children’s lives every single day.”

The event featured food, games and giveaways, but many employees said they’re mostly excited about seeing the students again.

“I miss my kids,” community school coordinator Rochel Jeffrey said.

“Seeing the kids come through the door, ’cause I know that, you know, with the times the way it is now, they’re hungry. They’re ready to eat. They’re ready to learn, and I love it,” Ladon Campbell, a food and nutrition services assistant, said.

Paraprofessional educator Angela Davis Sutton said the event boosted morale, and she was a little nervous but “very excited” about the first day of school.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the little brains and just giving them everything that I have to make sure that they’re successful for college and life,” Davis Sutton said.

Teacher Monica Mayo-James also said bringing employees together before the first day of school helps create momentum.

“It boosts teacher morale, and it encourages networking, friendships,” she said.

Carolyn Marshall, a longtime Largo High School substitute teacher, said she’s excited about the first day of school “because I love our kids.”

But the 81-year-old had a warning for students who think they’re going to get away with more when she’s in charge.

“They know that I’m a no-nonsense teacher,” Marshall said. “They’re going to learn even if I am a substitute teacher in that classroom. OK? They’re not going to sit there and just do nothing.”