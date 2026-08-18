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Meet Bell, a big cat with a big heart

Michelle Durango, Humane Rescue Alliance

August 18, 2026, 9:06 AM

Meet Bell, a big cat with a big heart who will run to greet you at the door, rub against your legs, and enjoys being petted and brushed. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Bell is a big girl with a big heart.

Once she’s comfortable in a new environment, Bell loves to play and is a sweet and curious cat.

She loves people and will run to greet you at the door, rub against your legs, and enjoys being petted and brushed — just on her own terms.

Currently in foster, she’s on a bit of a weight loss journey, but you can be sure that her personality will never diminish.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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