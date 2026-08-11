Meet Toppy, a snuggly 4-year-old kitty who loves playtime

Toppy is a snuggly lap cat who gets extreme-zoomies several times a day.

Toppy is a snuggly lap cat who gets extreme-zoomies several times a day. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Toppy is a snuggly lap cat who gets extreme-zoomies several times a day. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Toppy started off as a scaredy-cat who was on medication for anxiety and wouldn’t come out from under the bed. Now, one month later, Toppy is the king of his domain!

He’s silly, smart, playful, and, of course, adorable. He’s a very snuggly lap cat, always looking for a way to lay on me or next to me.

He’s my little shadow, but he’s also independent enough to play on his own and he doesn’t get separation anxiety.

Toppy loves to play. He gets extreme-zoomies several times a day and it’s hilarious. One of his favorite games is fetch: He’ll bring me his favorite toy to throw, and he’ll bring it back over and over again. It’s great for the times I don’t want to get off the couch.

To learn more, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website at humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.

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